133rd Canton Fair Online Brings Together Quality Products to Foster Children's Healthy Development

GUANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About 400 companies are showcasing high-quality maternity and baby products at the ongoing online section of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") to the world. These companies have utilized high-end product quality and innovative design to offer consumers new and reliable solutions for the healthy growth of children via the exciting trading platform.

Suzhou Gentle Treasure Toys Co., Ltd.,("Gental Treasure") with its focus on original brand products, brought an impressive line-up of over 1,500 new offerings at the Canton Fair, providing a plethora of options for global buyers to choose from and keep their children entertained and educated.

Among them, eco-friendly dinosaur series are the innovative masterpieces of Gentle Treasure. This series has bright colors, cute and vivid design, which breaks people's perception of the traditional image of dinosaurs. The dinosaur toy with a sweet round face and mini spikes is full of childishness, which can stimulate children's strong interest in exploring the world of dinosaurs and learning about mysterious prehistoric creatures. While pursuing product quality and innovation, Gentle Treasure also practices the concept of green environmental protection, using 100% GRS recycled materials for the production.Visit the Gental Treasure enterprise's page on the official website of the CantonFair: https://goo.su/VGtr5F, and learn more about the product.

In addition, a wide range of children's clothing is also a highlight of the Canton Fair. Guangzhou Jatus Corporation Limited ("Jatus") stands out with its wide range of trendy and exquisite styles, including jackets, shirts, dresses, and shorts sets. One of the standout products from Jatus is its Zhida's boy's suspenders, which are made of dark blue washed cotton denim and embellished with dumb gram buttons. The suspenders are designed with a three-sided hem, making them soft, comfortable, and fashionable for children to wear, thus leaving a deep impression on global buyers. For more high quality children's wear product, just visit the Jatus enterprise's page on the official website of the CantonFair: https://goo.su/zhHHh5K.

Anhui Hope Child Product Co., Ltd. presented their latest baby stroller collection at the Fair, offering parents a premium choice in quality and safety. The stroller features a reversible seat function, connecting rod brake, and 3-speed reclining system, making it the perfect 2-in-1 stroller for infants and young children. It can be adjusted to lie flat or sit vertically, providing a more comfortable and secure ride. Moreover, the stroller can also be upgraded to a child car seat, which is able to cater to the needs of growing children. More information is presented on its Canton Fair page, https://goo.su/ZEONSzL .

