133rd Canton Fair Online Brings Together Quality Products to Foster Children's Healthy Development

News provided by

Canton Fair

02 Jun, 2023, 02:43 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About 400 companies are showcasing high-quality maternity and baby products at the ongoing online section of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") to the world. These companies have utilized high-end product quality and innovative design to offer consumers new and reliable solutions for the healthy growth of children via the exciting trading platform.

Continue Reading

Suzhou Gentle Treasure Toys Co., Ltd.,("Gental Treasure") with its focus on original brand products, brought an impressive line-up of over 1,500 new offerings at the Canton Fair, providing a plethora of options for global buyers to choose from and keep their children entertained and educated.

Among them, eco-friendly dinosaur series are the innovative masterpieces of Gentle Treasure. This series has bright colors, cute and vivid design, which breaks people's perception of the traditional image of dinosaurs. The dinosaur toy with a sweet round face and mini spikes is full of childishness, which can stimulate children's strong interest in exploring the world of dinosaurs and learning about mysterious prehistoric creatures. While pursuing product quality and innovation, Gentle Treasure also practices the concept of green environmental protection, using 100% GRS recycled materials for the production.Visit the Gental Treasure enterprise's page on the official website of the CantonFair: https://goo.su/VGtr5F, and learn more about the product.

In addition, a wide range of children's clothing is also a highlight of the Canton Fair. Guangzhou Jatus Corporation Limited ("Jatus") stands out with its wide range of trendy and exquisite styles, including jackets, shirts, dresses, and shorts sets. One of the standout products from Jatus is its Zhida's boy's suspenders, which are made of dark blue washed cotton denim and embellished with dumb gram buttons. The suspenders are designed with a three-sided hem, making them soft, comfortable, and fashionable for children to wear, thus leaving a deep impression on global buyers. For more high quality children's wear product, just visit the Jatus enterprise's page on the official website of the CantonFair: https://goo.su/zhHHh5K.

Anhui Hope Child Product Co., Ltd. presented their latest baby stroller collection at the Fair, offering parents a premium choice in quality and safety. The stroller features a reversible seat function, connecting rod brake, and 3-speed reclining system, making it the perfect 2-in-1 stroller for infants and young children. It can be adjusted to lie flat or sit vertically, providing a more comfortable and secure ride. Moreover, the stroller can also be upgraded to a child car seat, which is able to cater to the needs of growing children. More information is presented on its Canton Fair page, https://goo.su/ZEONSzL .

To learn more about high-quality products, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

La 133e Foire de Canton rassemble les meilleurs équipements médicaux pour faire avancer le monde de la santé

Die 133. Canton Fair (Kanton-Messe) präsentiert hochwertige medizinische Ausrüstung zur Entschlüsselung des Gesundheitskodex

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.