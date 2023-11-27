$134.3M DoD Contract Expands Micross Advanced Interconnect OSAT Capabilities in the US

News provided by

Micross Components

27 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components ("Micross"), a leading provider of high-reliability microelectronic products and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, and other high-reliability applications, is pleased to announce that it has received an award under the IBAS Cornerstone RESHAPE program with a ceiling value of up to $134.3 million, with $45.6 million obligated at the time of the award. The award was made through the Department of Defense (DoD) to develop trusted, pure-play and open-access Advanced Packaging capabilities and capacity for low-volume/high-mix production of secure 2.5/3D Advanced System Integration and Packaging (ASIP) solutions.

This effort focuses on Back End Of Line (BEOL) processes for 300mm wafer diameter capabilities aimed at low volume, high mix, secure manufacturing capabilities that all Defense Industrial Base companies can design into their next-generation applications, ensuring access and availability to a U.S. microelectronics ecosystem that enables secure and comprehensive components and system integrations. The IBAS Cornerstone Re-shore Ecosystem for Secure Heterogeneous Advanced Packaged Electronics (RESHAPE) award includes options for additional Advanced Packaging manufacturing capabilities, which would further augment Micross' production capabilities and accelerate throughput. "The Defense Industrial Base will benefit from the RESHAPE on-shoring effort to further Advanced Packaging manufacturing capabilities with Micross Components", stated Matt Walsh, OSD IBAS Advanced Packaging Chief Engineer. "The OSD IBAS organization understands the critical need for an Advanced Packaging ecosystem in the U.S., and this contract award to Micross is part of that effort."

Jeremy Adams, Micross Sr. Vice President said, "The Cornerstone RESHAPE award enhances Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology (AIT), a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Trusted Source for post-processing services and the premier domestic wafer-level packaging provider, with the addition of 300mm wafer processing capabilities and the expansion of 200mm wafer production capacity. Located in Raleigh, NC, Micross AIT has been providing wafer-level production services on 200mm and smaller wafer formats in various substrate materials (Si, SiGe, GaN on Si, glass) in an agnostic and non-captive facility for over 25 years, as part of our wafer-level packaging and 3D Heterogenous Integration product lines." Vincent Buffa, CEO & Chairman of Micross said, "This award ensures domestic and secure access for all programs of record to the most advanced wafer-level interconnect and advanced packaging techniques on wafers from all foundries, including state of the art nodes. Micross continues to drive wafer-level, advanced packaging, and test technologies to reduce device size, weight, and power consumption, enabling optimization and qualification of the most advanced high-reliability microelectronics for all of our customers, especially the Department of Defense and our warfighters."

Related Link: www.micross.com/reshape

For questions regarding article development, please contact:
Christopher Stabile, Director of Corporate Marketing Communications
Micross Components, Inc.
[email protected]

About Micross Components, Inc.
Micross is the most complete provider of advanced, high-reliability microelectronic products and services. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, an extensive portfolio of hi-rel power, RF, optoelectronics, memory, data bus, logic, and SMD/5962 qualified products, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification, upscreening, and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions, from bare die, to fully packaged devices including hermetic ICs/MCMs, PEMs, ASICs, FPGAs, and PCBs, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, communications, and industrial markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Micross Components

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.