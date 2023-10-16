134th Canton Fair: A Hotspot for New Material Innovation and Quality Chemical Supplies

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, a titan of global trade, opened its doors in Guangzhou, China, on October 15. The first phase of the onsite exhibition is drawing in thousands of businessmen from around the world. The "New Materials and Chemical Products" section, one of the 11 major revamped exhibition sections, was a showcase of innovation, featuring a wide array of new materials, technologies, and high-quality chemical products.

Spanning a vast 10,000 square meters, this section is meticulously segmented into five distinct zones: "Phosphorus Chemicals", "Rubber and Plastics", "Adhesives", "New Materials", and "Other Chemical Products". This strategic layout has drawn a multitude of industry-leading companies and their superior products, encompassing a wide range of categories from inorganic and organic chemicals to agrochemicals, dyes, pigments, plastics, and rubber products.

Guangdong Pustar Adhesives & Sealants Co., Ltd. ("Pustar"), a frontrunner in the adhesive and sealant industry, has unveiled its latest invention, the 3rd Generation of SBR Negative Binder, at the Fair. This advanced aqueous binder for lithium-ion battery negative electrodes outperforms its predecessors and common organic solvent-based binders, boasting a monomer conversion rate of over 99.5% and superior high- and low- temperature performance. It also effectively mitigates the volume expansion of the electrode during the lithium-ion battery's charging and discharging process. Learn more about this groundbreaking product at https://goo.su/rNUl9.

At the 134th Canton Fair, Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment Co., Ltd. ("Huayuan") unveiled a series of innovative products in the iron oxide pigment sector. A standout product is the Heat Stable Iron Oxide Yellow, a high-tech solution for industries that require high-temperature processing, such as plastic, coil coating, powder coating, etc. This product, developed through a specialized coating process, effectively slows down the dehydration process caused by high temperature. More information can be found at https://goo.su/fZdmuCc.

Sanwei Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("Sanwei"), a pioneer in the Chinese conveyor belt and rubber V-belt industry, is showcasing its premier Chemical Resistant Conveyor Belt, known for excellent resistance to chemical corrosion, suitable for a wide range of applications, including chemical plants and paper mills. Sanwei applies hot air accelerated aging technology in the development and production of the product with test condition to 70℃ and up to 96 hours, ensuring the physical integrity of the covering layer. For more details, click https://goo.su/Mmy5cZ4.

The 134th Canton Fair showcases an array of high-quality products, crafted using innovative materials and cutting-edge technologies. For more information about the exhibitors and their products, please visit the official Canton Fair website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 or reach out to caiyiyi [email protected] .

