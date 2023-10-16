134th Canton Fair: A Hotspot for New Material Innovation and Quality Chemical Supplies

News provided by

Canton Fair

16 Oct, 2023, 22:06 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair, or the Canton Fair, a titan of global trade, opened its doors in Guangzhou, China, on October 15. The first phase of the onsite exhibition is drawing in thousands of businessmen from around the world. The "New Materials and Chemical Products" section, one of the 11 major revamped exhibition sections, was a showcase of innovation, featuring a wide array of new materials, technologies, and high-quality chemical products.

Continue Reading

Spanning a vast 10,000 square meters, this section is meticulously segmented into five distinct zones: "Phosphorus Chemicals", "Rubber and Plastics", "Adhesives", "New Materials", and "Other Chemical Products". This strategic layout has drawn a multitude of industry-leading companies and their superior products, encompassing a wide range of categories from inorganic and organic chemicals to agrochemicals, dyes, pigments, plastics, and rubber products.

Guangdong Pustar Adhesives & Sealants Co., Ltd. ("Pustar"), a frontrunner in the adhesive and sealant industry, has unveiled its latest invention, the 3rd Generation of SBR Negative Binder, at the Fair. This advanced aqueous binder for lithium-ion battery negative electrodes outperforms its predecessors and common organic solvent-based binders, boasting a monomer conversion rate of over 99.5% and superior high- and low- temperature performance. It also effectively mitigates the volume expansion of the electrode during the lithium-ion battery's charging and discharging process. Learn more about this groundbreaking product at https://goo.su/rNUl9.

At the 134th Canton Fair, Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment Co., Ltd. ("Huayuan") unveiled a series of innovative products in the iron oxide pigment sector. A standout product is the Heat Stable Iron Oxide Yellow, a high-tech solution for industries that require high-temperature processing, such as plastic, coil coating, powder coating, etc. This product, developed through a specialized coating process, effectively slows down the dehydration process caused by high temperature. More information can be found at https://goo.su/fZdmuCc.

Sanwei Holding Group Co., Ltd. ("Sanwei"), a pioneer in the Chinese conveyor belt and rubber V-belt industry, is showcasing its premier Chemical Resistant Conveyor Belt, known for excellent resistance to chemical corrosion, suitable for a wide range of applications, including chemical plants and paper mills. Sanwei applies hot air accelerated aging technology in the development and production of the product with test condition to 70℃ and up to 96 hours, ensuring the physical integrity of the covering layer. For more details, click https://goo.su/Mmy5cZ4.

The 134th Canton Fair showcases an array of high-quality products, crafted using innovative materials and cutting-edge technologies. For more information about the exhibitors and their products, please visit the official Canton Fair website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848 or reach out to caiyiyi [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

A 134ª Feira de Cantão foi inaugurada com estrutura otimizada e escala atualizada

A 134ª Feira de Cantão foi inaugurada com estrutura otimizada e escala atualizada

A 134ª Feira de Importação e Exportação da China, também conhecida como Feira de Cantão, começa em 15 de outubro de 2023, em Guangzhou, China. Este...
La 134ª Feria de Cantón se inauguró con una estructura optimizada y una escala mejorada

La 134ª Feria de Cantón se inauguró con una estructura optimizada y una escala mejorada

La 134ª edición de la Feria de Importación y Exportación de China, también conocida como Feria de Cantón, arranca el 15 de octubre de 2023 en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.