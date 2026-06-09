SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced it has declared an increase in its common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2710 per share from $0.2705 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.252 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.246 per share.

135th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income

"Our portfolio's consistent operating performance supports our ability to deliver stockholders reliable monthly dividends that grow over time," said Sumit Roy, Realty Income's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today's announcement marks the 135th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, a reflection of the durability of our platform and our disciplined approach to delivering consistent, long-term growth."

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies®. Founded in 1969, we serve our clients as a full-service real estate capital provider. As of March 31, 2026, we have a portfolio of over 15,500 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 672 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for over 31 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at www.realtyincome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "assume," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business, strategy, plans, and the intentions of management; joint ventures, partnerships and portfolio including management thereof; our platform; growth and capital strategies; and dividends, including the amount, timing and payments of dividends. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding (including the terms, structure and partners of such funding); volatility and uncertainty in the credit and financial markets; other risks inherent in real estate, private capital, credit and mezzanine investments, and joint ventures or co-investment ventures including solvency, defaults under leases, bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments (including rights of first refusal or rights of first offer), and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; volatility and changes in domestic and foreign laws and the application, enforcement or interpretation thereof (including with respect to tax laws and rates); property ownership through co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships and other arrangements which, among other things, may transfer or limit our control of the underlying investments; epidemics or pandemics; the loss of key personnel; the threat and outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; the anticipated benefits from mergers, acquisitions, co-investment ventures, funds, joint ventures, partnerships, and other arrangements; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Past operating results and performance are provided for informational purposes and are not a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that historical trends will continue. Actual plans and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in this press release and forecasts made in the forward-looking statements discussed in this press release might not materialize. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation