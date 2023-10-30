136 craft beers in two days? Celebrating the 2023 8x8 brewing project at Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE Hosted by Jing-A!

News provided by

Jing-A Brewery

30 Oct, 2023, 03:40 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13th and 14th, Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE hosted the explosive seventh edition of the "8x8 Collaborative Brewing Project" organized by Jing-A Brewing Co. This two-day beer festival, serving as the grand finale of the collaborative brewing event, captured significant attention from the craft beer industry.

A Unique Collaborative Brewing Project Not to Be Missed

Since 2017, at each 8x8 Brewing Project, Jing-A invites eight craft breweries from the Greater China region and another eight craft breweries from selected regions around the world, making a total of 16 breweries. They work together to create eight brand-new and unique craft beers for 8x8 Collaborative Brew project. The 16 participating breweries also brought their other flagship beers resulting in a total of "8+128" extraordinary craft beer experiences! This year, Jing-A selected eight craft breweries from the cutting-edge regions of Australia and New Zealand, known for having the world's smallest and most stable hop cultivation area. Below are some interesting brewing shared by the brewers.

No.18 brewing &Mountain culture: Pacific Rim Double hazy IPA
Ye brewing & 8 Wired: The farmhouse sour ale
Wild West brewing & Bridge Road Brewers: Why fight it? Hazy Double IPA
HopsCraft & Black Man's Brewery: Okteabierfest Marzen
Mahanine Brewing & Hop Nation: Mahanation's flower Double hazy IPA
E.T. Brewery & Wildflower: Rainy Day table beer blend
Jing-A & Garage Project: Ghost Whisper NZ style double hazy thiolised IPA
Bubble lab & Range Brewing: The other Range Double Hazy IPA

A One-of-a-Kind Beer Festival Experience, Only at Jing-A 8x8

8x8 offers more than just a dazzling array of craft beers. The experience of "drinking beer while strolling through a temple fair" has always been a unique aspect of the 8x8 Beer Festival. In addition to the delicious food, drinking, shopping, and more, there are also fun experiences such as nail art, massages, and tattoos.

Jing-A 8x8 Remains True to Its Roots, Paying Tribute to the Spirit of Craft Beer

The 8x8 Collaborative Brewing project is a testament to Jing-A's dedication to the craft and an opportunity to bring together craft breweries from home and abroad, celebrate the spirit of craft brewing, and salute the passionate hearts of every craft brewer.

We can't wait for the next Jing-A 8x8!

SOURCE Jing-A Brewery

Also from this source

136 craft beers in two days? Celebrating the 2023 8x8 brewing project at Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE Hosted by Jing-A

What's it like to try 136 different craft beers in just two days? On October 13th and 14th, Beijing's Langyuan VINTAGE hosted the explosive seventh...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.