137 Ventures Names Nicholas Procaccini Investment Partner

Mr. Procaccini led the firm's recent investments in e-commerce marketplace company Wish and a yet-to-be disclosed company in the consumer-health space. He also led diligence on Flexport, Gusto, Didi, and Curology and was involved in the diligence process for most of 137 Ventures' investments since joining the firm.

"Nick was the first non-partner hire on the investment team and quickly proved his ability to spot trends, diligence investment opportunities, and connect with entrepreneurs," said Justin Fishner-Wolfson, managing partner at 137 Ventures. "Our entire team is thrilled for Nick and thinks this promotion is well deserved."

Prior to 137 Ventures, Mr. Procaccini worked for three years at the UNC Management Company, which provides investment management services to the University of North Carolina System and its affiliated endowments and foundations. As a senior analyst, he worked on all aspects of the investment process for the now $6-billion UNC Investment Fund. Mr. Procaccini graduated cum laude with a B.S. in business administration from UNC Chapel Hill. He is also a CFA charterholder.

About 137 Ventures

137 Ventures is a leading provider of customized liquidity solutions to founders, investors, and early employees of growth-stage, private technology companies. The firm structures transactions to align its interests with those of shareholders and their companies, while simultaneously offering market-leading, risk-adjusted returns to its investors. In addition to personalized liquidity solutions, 137 Ventures also participates in primary, direct equity-financing rounds. Founded in 2011, the firm has raised four core funds and several co-investment vehicles, representing more than $1 billion in assets under management. www.137ventures.com

SOURCE 137 Ventures

Related Links

http://www.137ventures.com

