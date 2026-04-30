137 Ventures Raises Over $700 Million Across Two New Funds, Surpasses $15 Billion in AUM

Firm backs enduring tech leaders - including Anduril, Gusto, Ramp, SpaceX - through longer private lifecycles

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 137 Ventures, a growth-stage venture firm backing companies including Anduril, Gusto, Ramp and SpaceX, today announced the close of over $700 million across two new funds, bringing total assets under management to more than $15 billion. The raise marks a significant step in the continued scaling of 137 Ventures' platform, designed to invest in technology companies with the potential for significant market impact across their entire growth lifecycle.

"137 invests in category-defining technology companies with the potential to become enduring long-term compounders and market leaders," said Justin Fishner-Wolfson, Founder and Managing Partner at 137 Ventures. "The next generation of iconic companies will take shape over longer time horizons and with greater complexity. Supporting them requires a different kind of capital - more flexible and designed for decades. That's what we're building at 137."

Over the past 12 months, 137 Ventures has deployed more than $1.7 billion, continuing to concentrate capital in select opportunities. Recent investments include Cognition, Impulse Space, Hadrian, and Physical Intelligence - companies operating at the frontier of AI, defense, and advanced industrial systems.

Alongside its platform expansion, 137 Ventures continues to invest in its team and capabilities. Recent additions and promotions include:

Ashley Steinberg, Head of Strategic Initiatives (formerly of The Boring Company)

Lindsay Searer, Head of Fund Strategies (formerly of Pathstone)

James Pardee, Partner (promotion)

Fishner-Wolfson continued, "As we've scaled the platform, we've been equally focused on building the team and capabilities required to support it. This fund reflects not just the opportunity we see in the market, but the people we've brought together to execute on it - combining deep investment experience with the flexibility to structure solutions that meet companies where they are."

ABOUT 137 VENTURES

137 Ventures is a growth-stage venture capital firm that partners with generational technology companies and their founders across their entire growth lifecycle. Justin Fishner-Wolfson and S. Alexander Jacobson started 137 Ventures in 2010 after meeting at Founders Fund. Since its inception, the firm has raised nine institutional funds and several other dedicated investment strategies and vehicles, bringing total assets under management to over $15 billion as of March 2026. More about 137 Ventures, including a list of its portfolio companies, can be found on its website.

SOURCE 137 Ventures