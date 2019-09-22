13th Annual "Evening Before" Benefitting MPTF

The television industry, from Emmy presenters and nominees, to other TV industry members, helped raise funds to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF's charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is "home" to television and film veterans alike.

"MPTF's Evening Before once again brought our industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own. We're incredibly grateful for the generosity of the corporate sponsors and donors from the television community who came out to support and sustain our mission," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors.

The 13th Annual "Evening Before" Host Committee consisted of Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo, Christina Applegate, Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss, America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams, Bill Hader, Judith Light & Robert Desiderio, Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Brad Hall, Kate McKinnon, Janet Mock, Mandy Moore, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine O'Hara, Billy & Adam Porter-Smith, Phylicia Rashad, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Hailee Steinfeld, Milo Ventimiglia, Lena Waithe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stacey & Henry Winkler, and Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas.

The Executive Host Committee included Byron Allen, Bob Bakish, Casey Bloys, Linda & Jerry Bruckheimer, Michelle & Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Charlie Collier, Jamie Erlicht, Pam & Randy Freer, Robert Greenblatt, Sheri & Mike Hopkins, Toni Knight & Tony Vinciquerra, Luz & Robert Kyncl, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Andrea & David Nevins, Kevin Reilly, Megan & Peter Rice, Andrea & Peter Roth, Jennifer & Bert Salke, Josh Sapan, Ted Sarandos, Ann Sarnoff, Paul Telegdy, Zack Van Amburg, Dana & Matt Walden, Ally Walker & John Landgraf, and Dick Wolf.

This year's presenting sponsors were Delta Air Lines, Netflix, PEOPLE, and Target.

Among the celebrities who attended this year's event were Caroline Aaron, Ito Aghayere, Malin Åkerman, Michael Angarano, Dave Annable, Will Arnett, Patricia Arquette, Lauren Ash, Charlie Barnett, Angela Bassett, Stephanie Beatriz, Garcelle Beauvais, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Bobby Berk, Asante Blackk, John Bradley, Nicholas Braun, Amy Brenneman, Madeline Brewer, Alison Brie, Billy Brown, Logan Browning, Aidy Bryant, Dan Bucatinsky, Anna Camp, D'Arcy Carden, Don Cheadle, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Patricia Clarkson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Laverne Cox, Terry Crews, Jackie Cruz, Paul Dano, Brooklyn Decker, Adam Devine, Loretta Devine, Fran Drescher, Minnie Driver, Ava DuVernay, Michael Ealy, Lisa Edelstein, Billy Eichner, Jacob Elordi, Nathalie Emmanuel, Maya Erskine, Peter Facinelli, Vera Farmiga, Taissa Farmiga, Isla Fisher, Rome Flynn, Tan France, Peter Gallagher, Julia Garner, Brett Gelman, Jason George, Sara Gilbert, Betty Gilpin, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kelsey Grammer, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey, Leslie Grossman, Danai Gurira, Kathryn Hahn, Tony Hale, Regina Hall, Jon Hamm, Kit Harington, Angie Harmon, William Jackson Harper, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Derek Hough, Jon Huertas, Sarah Hyland, Manny Jacinto, Abbi Jacobson, Avan Jogia, Rashida Jones, Zoe Kazan, Jimmy Kimmel, Joey King, Aja Naomi King, Regina King, Luke Kirby, Anna Konkle, Lisa Kudrow, Padma Lakshmi, Bethany Joy Lenz, Dan Levy, Matthew Lillard, Hamish Linklater, Zoe Lister-Jones, Billie Lourd, Trace Lysette, Danielle Macdonald, Kelly McCreary, Matt McGorry, Michael McKean, Chrissy Metz, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Alyssa Milano, Omar Miller, Indya Moore, Natalie Morales, Lamorne Morris, Matthew Morrison, Marisol Nichols, Jeffrey Nordling, Christina Ochoa, Patton Oswalt, Chord Overstreet, Danielle Panabaker, Nicola Peltz, Amy Poehler, Dascha Polanco, Kevin Pollak, Antoni Porowski, Glen Powell, Lily Rabe, Rob Raco, Josh Radnor, June Diane Raphael, Kim Raver, Retta, Caroline Rhea, Lisa Rinna, Krysten Ritter, Britt Robertson, Hailie Sahar, Cara Santana, Fred Savage, Paul Scheer, Adam Scott, Reid Scott, Sarah Shahi, Molly Shannon, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, Sarah Snook, Brittany Snow, Mira Sorvino, David Spade, Ben Stiller, Jeremy Strong, Cecily Strong, Chris Sullivan, Sydney Sweeney, Jessica Szohr, Christine Taylor, Olivia Thirlby, Kristin Scott Thomas, Kenan Thompson, Sam Trammell, Skeet Ulrich, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, Carice van Houten, Courtney B. Vance, Zach Villa, Kate Walsh, Derek Waters, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ming-Na Wen, Jesse Williams, Rumer Willis, Ariel Winter, Zach Woods, Noah Wyle, Necar Zadegan, Kevin Zegers, and many more.

The "Evening Before" was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere in the park by Silver Birches with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

The event is designed after the highly successful "Night Before," another fundraiser held annually before the Academy Awards® for the past seventeen years to benefit MPTF.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta's mission to connect the world starts with its commitment to being a strong partner to the communities where employees live, work and serve. Giving back is core to Delta and its culture, demonstrated by its commitment to invest one percent of net income to charitable organizations each year. Delta, The Delta Air Lines Foundation and its employees contribute thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars to a host of causes across the globe. Delta Air Lines was named to Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognized for outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance amongst the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. Delta Air Lines has also been named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes Delta as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States for the second year in a row.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About PEOPLE

Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 45 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

PeopleTV, the advertiser-supported OTT streaming service from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly that launched in 2016, features original series and specials focusing on celebrity, red carpet, pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest stories. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,855 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

About MPTF

MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) supports the entertainment community in living and aging well, with dignity and purpose, and in helping each other in times of need.

What began more than 97 years ago as the Motion Picture Relief Fund has, today, flourished into MPTF, a comprehensive service organization that remains at the core of the entertainment industry.

MPTF belongs to everyone in the entertainment business and its successes are embodied in the spirit of stepping up and giving back. With the engagement and generosity of thousands of people from within the entertainment industry community, MPTF serves thousands in the entertainment community each year with financial assistance, social services, and retirement living.

The entertainment industry has a longtime history of taking care of its own like no other industry in the world. People are at the heart of what MPTF does each day, and it is the extraordinary generosity of countless donors, families, and volunteers that enables the organization to deliver services to industry members in need.

To learn more, visit mptf.com, Facebook.com/mptf, Twitter.com/mptf, and Instagram @MPTF.

