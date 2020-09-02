13th Annual Patriot Golf Day Celebrated Nationwide Labor Day Weekend Benefitting Folds of Honor, PGA HOPE and Military Families

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual Patriot Golf Day will honor the sacrifice of our nation's military heroes this Labor Day Weekend (Fri.-Mon., Sept. 4-7), by raising awareness and scholarship funds for the families of fallen and wounded Veterans.

Serving as "the most heroic round of golf you'll ever play," Patriot Golf Day began as a grassroots fundraising initiative in 2007, with golfers nationwide encouraged to add an extra dollar to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships. The effort has grown to encompass onsite donation boxes, fundraising events, tournaments and golf marathons led by PGA Professionals and golfers nationwide.

Folds of Honor , a nonprofit that has provided more than 28,000 educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled Veterans, and PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) are the hosts of Patriot Golf Day . Beginning this year, the two organizations joined together to expand and grow annual fundraising efforts for both Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE to better serve the needs of Veterans and their families through golf. PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the PGA of America's 501(c)(3) foundation, PGA Foundation, Inc. d/b/a PGA REACH.

"The academic scholarships provided by Folds of Honor through participation in Patriot Golf Day significantly impacts our military families," said Folds of Honor Founder and CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney. "Although it's been a difficult year, the needs of our scholars haven't changed, and Patriot Golf Day participants understand that. We're grateful for the ongoing support and look forward to a successful Labor Day Weekend."

The Patriot Golf Day campaign is backed by Jack Nicklaus, who annually serves as honorary chair and is also a strong supporter of PGA HOPE. Mr. Nicklaus will continue to stay involved in both causes through this new partnership.

"I never had the privilege to serve our great nation, but I'm passionate and committed to any initiative that allows us to recognize, assist and support the men and women of our military, who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Nicklaus. "When we can use the game of golf as the vehicle to give back, it becomes even more meaningful to me. That's why I feel blessed and honored to partner with great organizations like Folds of Honor and PGA REACH."

PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans with disabilities to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program includes a developmental six-to-eight-week curriculum, taught by PGA Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. In 2019, PGA HOPE programming impacted 2,500 Veterans nationwide.

"We couldn't be more proud of the work that PGA Professionals have done through PGA HOPE, utilizing the game of golf as a form of therapy and rehabilitation for Veterans," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "By partnering with Folds of Honor on Patriot Golf Day, we can expand our footprint within the families of those we serve through golf. This partnership is a natural extension of our long-standing mission to support our nation's heroes."

If you can't locate a participating course near you, you can still play golf during Patriot Golf Day Weekend and donate at FoldsofHonor.org or Venmo @PariotGolfDay.



For more information on Patriot Golf Day, visit FoldsofHonor.org .

For more information on PGA HOPE, visit PGAREACH.org .

