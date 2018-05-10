13th Annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week June 1 - 14, 2018

Amore Restaurant, Bonefish Grill – Sarasota; Bonefish Grill – Venice; Bravo Coastal Bar & Kitchen; Brick's Smoked Meats; Café Epicure, Chaz 51, Chef Rolf's New Florida Kitchen, Crab & Fin, Element - Modern Mediterranean Grill, El Greco Mediterranean Café, Evie's Tavern on Main Street, EVOQ Restaurant, Farlow's on the Water, Half Shell Seafood House, Howards Restaurant, Italian Tradition Restaurant & Martini Bar, Paradise Grill, PizzaSRQ, Prague, Rodizio Grill, Taverna Grill, The Bodhi Tree Café, The Coolinary, The Fountain Kitchen & Wine Bar, The Italian Grill, Tokaj and Two Senoritas.

Returning participating restaurants are as follows:

62 Bistrot, Alpine Steakhouse, Andrea's Restaurant, Angelo's, Apollonia Grill, Barnacle Bill's Seafood, Beulah Restaurant, Bijou Café, Blu Island Bistro, Blue Rooster, BRIO Tuscan Grill, Café Baci,Café BarBossa, Café L'Europe, Café Gabbiano, Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar, Captain Brian's Seafood Market Restaurant ,The Capital Grille, Carmel Café & Wine Bar, CasAntica, C'est La Vie University Park-Lakewood Ranch, Chart House, Chianti Ristorante Italiano, Crow's Nest; Currents, Duval's, Fresh.Local.Seafood, Euphemia Haye Restaurant, Fins @ Sharky's, H2O Bistro, Harry's Continental Kitchens, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Jack Dusty; La Scarpetta, Libby's Café & Bar, Lila, Lolita Tartine, Louies Modern, Mattison's City Grille, Mattison's Forty-One, Melange, The Melting Pot, Michael's On East, Miguel's, Mona Lisa Restaurant, Mozaic, Muse at the Ringling, Ophelia's on the Bay, Paris Bistrot, Red Clasico Sarasota, Roessler's Restaurant, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Salute!, Sardinia Restaurant, Season's 52, Selva Grill, Shore, Sophie's at Saks Fifth Avenue, Siesta Key Oyster Bar, Stonewood Grill and Tavern, Table Creekside, The Rosemary, The Starlite Room, Tommy Bahama and Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill.

For more information about Savor Sarasota– including chefs, participating restaurants and accommodation packages - visit www.savorsarasota.com or download the free app at SavorSarasotaApp.com.

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week is sponsored by Sarasota Magazine, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and OpenTable.

About Sarasota County

Located on Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast, Sarasota County offers a vibrant arts and cultural scene, an array of culinary experiences and outdoor experiences. Sarasota provides white-sand beaches, including Siesta Key Beach, named the top beach in America in 2017 by TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards™ and by Stephen Leatherman, aka, Dr. Beach. Dubbed "Home of the American Circus," Sarasota visitors can experience its circus heritage first-hand. For more information on visiting Sarasota, visit VisitSarasota.com or call (941) 706-1253

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/13th-annual-savor-sarasota-restaurant-week-june-1--14-2018-300646463.html

SOURCE Sarasota Convention & Visitor's Bureau

Related Links

http://www.visitsarasota.org

