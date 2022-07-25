13th Annual WOW! Weekend to Take Place November 11-13, in Cannon Beach, Oregon

Women's Getaway Weekend, With Proceeds Benefiting the Cannon Beach Library, Also Features Opportunity for Participants to Enjoy Pampering and Glam as Well as Activities for Men and Children

CANNON BEACH, Ore., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th Annual WOW! Weekend and Blush Lux events will take place this year in Cannon Beach from November 11 to 13, 2022. All proceeds from the general ticket sales will benefit the Cannon Beach Library.

WOW! Weekend Takes Place In Beautiful Cannon Beach, Oregon

WOW! Weekend — originally designed to be a "women's only weekend" — is a great opportunity for ladies to get away to Cannon Beach (home of Haystack Rock) on the stunning Oregon coast for a little "me time," shopping, and relaxation. This year's event will also include a component of activities for men and children as well (specific activities to be announced at a later date). Another key component of WOW! Weekend is Blush Lux, which is a collaboration with The Union Knot of Cannon Beach. This is essentially a VIP ticket for WOW! Weekend, enabling participants to also enjoy a hair and makeup session followed by a photo shoot with a professional photographer in addition to a great swag bag of beauty products, mini spa treatments and beauty classes, rush hour shopping opportunities at Cannon Beach's many great boutiques and shops, and more. The complete agenda is available here .

WOW! Weekend tickets cost $55 while the Blush Lux VIP ticket is $185. WOW! Weekend ticket prices include programming with a keynote speaker and other classes, an artisan marketplace, wine event, boxed lunch, and shopping discounts at select Cannon Beach stores. Those who buy a Blush Lux VIP ticket for the hair, makeup, and photography session enjoy all of the same activities as WOW! Weekend so there is no need to buy both tickets. Some food is included during the events as follows: appetizers on Friday and Saturday night kick-off party, wine for purchase both Friday and Saturday, and boxed catered lunch on Saturday. Tickets do not include accommodations in Cannon Beach. Two Cannon Beach hotels, the Ocean Lodge and the Inn at Cannon Beach, are offering a 20% discount on accommodations for the weekend. A variety of additional arts and crafts classes will also be offered a la carte for those who want to partake.

Full details on pricing and activities are featured on the websites here: WOW! Weekend and Blush Lux .

