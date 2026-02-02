13th Floor Investments and Rockpoint Announce Joint Venture To Develop Link at Boca in Florida

The eight-story transit-oriented multifamily development will deliver 340 residential units and 24,000 square feet of lifestyle-oriented retail space adjacent to the Boca Raton Tri-Rail Station.

A $100 million construction loan from Santander Bank was secured by the joint venture to finance the project.

MIAMI and BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 13th Floor Investments, a South Florida-based developer, and Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the formation of a joint venture to develop Link at Boca, a new mixed-use multifamily community located in Boca Raton, Florida. Link at Boca represents a public-private partnership with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), under which 13th Floor Investments was previously selected through an RFP process to lease publicly owned land and transform the area around the station into a vibrant, walkable mixed-use environment.

Located at 680 West Yamato Road, adjacent to the Boca Raton Tri-Rail Station, the eight-story transit-oriented development will feature a mix of 340 apartments along with approximately 24,000 square feet of lifestyle-focused retail space on the ground floor serving residents, transit-riders, and the surrounding Boca Raton community.

As part of the transaction, the joint venture has secured $100 million in construction financing from Santander Bank to fund the development. The project's groundbreaking is anticipated to take place in February, with construction estimated to take approximately 24 months.

"Partnering with Rockpoint and securing this financing from Santander Bank marks an important milestone for Link at Boca and reflects confidence in both the project and the long-term fundamentals of transit-oriented development in Boca Raton," said Daryl Shevin, Chief Financial Officer, Principal of 13th Floor Investments. "Through this well-capitalized joint venture, we're looking forward to breaking ground and delivering a thoughtfully designed, mixed-use community that enhances connectivity and everyday life around the Tri-Rail station."

"Link at Boca is an opportunity for Rockpoint to expand on its strong existing presence in South Florida, and we're excited to partner with 13th Floor Investments to develop the property," said Dan Domb, a Managing Member and COO at Rockpoint. "Boca Raton stands out as a highly attractive, economically resilient submarket within the greater Palm Beach market and the team at 13th Floor Investments shares our conviction in the market's solid multifamily fundamentals given durable demand and supply constraints."

The community will include a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 600 to 1,300 square feet, featuring custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplashes, luxury vinyl tile flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit washers and dryers, and expansive balconies. Amenities will include a resort-style pool deck, a social lounge and bar, coworking spaces and private offices, a yoga studio, kids' room, golf and virtual reality simulation room, sauna, and outdoor game area. The project will also include a 650-space parking garage for residents, retail visitors, and Tri-Rail users, enhancing overall connectivity.

Located off Yamato Road and adjacent to I-95 and the El Rio Trail, a major recreational amenity and exercise corridor, Link at Boca is situated in the heart of Boca Raton. The project is just minutes from the Boca Raton Innovation Center (BRIC), Boca Raton Public Library, nearby preserves, fitness options, retail centers, and is conveniently north of Florida Atlantic University and Boca Raton Airport. This prime location underscores Link at Boca as one of the most connected and amenity-rich residential and retail hubs in the region.

Rockpoint, along with its predecessor firm, has a longstanding history of investing in the residential sector and has closed on or committed to 140 residential investments since 1995, comprising more than 97,000 multifamily units. The Link at Boca is representative of Rockpoint's commitment to providing best-in-class products.

Since its founding in 2008, 13th Floor Investments has completed more than 4,700 residential units across South Florida, with a robust pipeline of over 7,100 units in development and under construction slated to be delivered over the next few years. Today, the firm is focused on the development of luxury condominium and mixed-use multifamily developments, growing the firm's industrial portfolio, and expanding its single-family homebuilding business, 13th Floor Homes.

With extensive experience in the development of transit-oriented developments across South Florida, Link at Boca marks 13th Floor's third Link branded transit-oriented development. The firm recently broke ground on Phase Two of Link at Douglas, advancing the next stage of the 7-acre mixed-use community connected to Miami-Dade's Douglas Road Metrorail Station, which will introduce additional residential units, neighborhood retail, and enhanced public spaces that build on the success of the project's completed first phase. The firm also has plans to develop Link at SoMi, a multifamily community adjacent to the South Miami Metrorail Station that emphasizes walkable design and urban living near major employment and education hubs.

Leasing Information

Comras Company is leading retail leasing for the development, which is designed to serve residents, transit riders and the wider community with a curated mix including innovative food and beverage concepts, from fast-casual to sit-down dining, as well as wellness and lifestyle-oriented offerings. Available spaces range from approximately 1,300 to 6,000 square feet, with opportunities for outdoor seating that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding plaza and promenade. The pedestrian-friendly design features wide sidewalks, bike paths, tree-lined canopies, landscaped courtyards, and water fountains reminiscent of Mizner Park all woven into a lush, walkable environment that encourages community gathering and vibrant street-level activation.

About 13th Floor Investments:

Founded in 2008, 13th Floor Investments is a boutique real estate investment, management, and development firm based in Miami, Florida. With a geographic focus on Florida and the Southeast U.S., 13th Floor has managed over $5.5 billion in real property, with approximately 70 investments to date across residential, commercial, multifamily, industrial, value-add, and development projects with a geographic focus on Florida and the Southeast U.S. With a reputation for creative structuring and deal-making, the firm invests in value-add and opportunistic transactions on behalf of individual and institutional investors. Learn more at www.13fi.com.

About Rockpoint:

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value, replacement cost, and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 512 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $81 billion. To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

