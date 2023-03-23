13th Gen Intel Core Platform Powers Expanded Intel and ESET Security Offerings

The latest generation of Intel vPro devices, combined with ESET endpoint security and Intel TDT, provide SMBs and enterprises with superior ransomware protection

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced the availability of ESET endpoint security solutions bolstered by Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT). By combining its advanced multi-layered security software with Intel vPro 9th Gen through the newly launched 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, ESET and Intel are delivering a formidable offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises in the fight against ransomware.

"The universal need for ransomware detection and protection pushed us to innovate endpoint security solutions with Intel that evolve in lockstep with new and novel ransomware variants. By introducing Intel's silicon layer to ESET's technology stack, we are able to detect derivative variants of ransomware threats as they progress - marking a new milestone in battling future threats," said Elod Kironsky, Vice President of Endpoint Solutions and Security Technologies at ESET.

This integration delivers a compelling multilayer hardware and software offering that helps bring high efficacy security to businesses of any size that run ESET endpoint security software on Intel-based PCs – including Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials. By leveraging Intel TDT, ESET gains access to machine learning models trained on CPU-level telemetry to detect ransomware. Organizations who already run or who purchase compatible Intel hardware have access to advanced ransomware protection when combined with ESET security solutions.

"Businesses of all sizes are concerned about ransomware, a cyber threat that can result in devastating financial, reputational, and operational impacts. To help address this, we are excited to expand our partnership with ESET to offer SMBs and large enterprises a compelling and right-sized security solution that protects against both known and zero-day threats. This combined offering marks a major step forward in turning the tide against ransomware, and we've been impressed with ESET's comprehensive solutions to these advanced threats," said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Ecosystem Partner Enabling at Intel.

For 30 years, ESET has helped businesses, governments, channel companies and consumers stay protected from the world's most advanced cybersecurity threats through a full suite of advanced security solutions. The integration of Intel TDT enables ESET protection modules, telemetry, and heuristics to work in league with Intel's hardware-based ransomware detection technology to track malicious encryption at the CPU level and to collectively analyze and outflank more threats.

Organizations interested in learning more, and leveraging Intel vPro and ESET solutions can visit https://www.eset.com/us/eset-and-intel-keep-smbs-safe/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

