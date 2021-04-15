13th Healthcare Revolution (formerly EHBC) Brings Impressive Speaker Lineup to Leading Employer Healthcare Event, Now Virtual

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Employer Healthcare & Benefits Congress® (EHBC), now known as HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®, returns for its 13th event with industry leading speakers from Lockton, Health Transformation Alliance, Mercer, Royal Caribbean, MarineMax, Boeing, Gallagher, Winston & Strawn, Aon, Hewlett-Packard, Mercer, Midwest Business Group on Health, and more. The conference is the official event of the Corporate Health & Wellness Association and is produced and managed by Global Healthcare Resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced disruption upon the whole world. Many areas of life forced adaptation, and most notably inspired new innovation in healthcare and benefits delivery. For employers, a whole new world of questions needed answering, including intentional focus on keeping workforces connected, engaged, and healthy. Many employers have had to find new brokers or consultants to keep up with the best solutions for their changing dynamics and corporate culture. Solution providers have had to find new ways of engaging employers and employees with solutions that are real, innovative, and cost-effective. Brokers, agents, and consultants have had to adapt to a virtual means of office visits to engage new employer clients.

"For years I've been facilitating conversations around disrupt-ION. Now we've been disrupt-ED, and we have to change the way we do business and life," said Jonathan Edelheit, Co-founder and Chairman of HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® and Global Healthcare Resources®. "Everything we do moving forward must have greater purpose and involve higher levels of collaboration."

Healthcare Revolution has launched three industry-wide moonshot initiatives to establish momentum among industry pioneers, change-makers, and health transformers:

1) Costs: Reduce employer healthcare and benefits costs by 25% by 2025.

2) Culture: Reimagine engagement and well-being.

3) Care: Provide 40% of healthcare services virtually and through technology by 2025.

On May 17-19, the first virtual Healthcare Revolution event will be underway, and attendees will hear from human resources, benefits, wellness, and other executive leaders that span across every vertical one could wish for. Attendees will gain insights and best practices that will be applicable in a post-pandemic world.

This year, the agenda is built around a strong focus on the implications and consequences of COVID-19 in the workplace with a positive vision for the future through 3 moonshots emphasizing costs, culture, and care:

Creating a Safe Work Environment: Tracking COVID Testing and Vaccines in the Workplace, Technology and Accreditation for Organizations

The Mental Health Squeeze: The COVID Crisis

Self-Funding the Innovation and Transformation Roadmap

Managing Chronic Conditions & Diseases in a Virtual World

COVID Angst – Stress and Resilience

Bidencare 2021-2022 What Does the Future Hold?

Using Technology and Data to Drive Better Behavioral Health During COVID-19 and Beyond

The Switch: Solutions That Saved Us Big!

Employers, brokers, payers, providers, investors, and all other industry-stakeholders in the corporate healthcare and employer benefits space are able to attend the virtual conference for free for the first time in more than a decade. Registration is open and available now at: https://www.healthcarerevolution.com.

About HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION®

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® , formerly the Employer Healthcare & Benefits Congress®, has been building and bolstering the industry in ways that bring together the ecosystem of stakeholders as the premier showcase and catalyst for self-funded employers, health insurance companies, hospitals, brokers, consultants, TPA's, pharmacy, technology, and innovative solution companies. Through a global series of conferences, thought leadership roundtables, investment pitch events, pilot programs, and leading market intelligence, HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® drives the innovation and collaboration necessary to transform the business of health.

HEALTHCARE ЯEVOLUTION® is organized by Global Healthcare Resources. Over the last ten years, Global Healthcare Resources has become one of the largest influencers in the industry. Through dedicated commitment, GHR has helped private companies and public entities across the globe adopt effective, efficient health and wellness systems in self-funded employer healthcare, benefits, corporate wellness and well-being, wellness tourism, insurance, and medical tourism.

SOURCE Corporate Health and Wellness Association