$14.17 Million in Direct Purchaser Settlements Reached with Air Conditioning Systems Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, LLP; and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Calsonic Defendants, DENSO Defendants, MAHLE Behr Defendants and Panasonic Defendants (collectively "Settling Defendants"). The settlements resolve allegations against the Settling Defendants that they conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and/or stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate markets and customers for Air Conditioning Systems sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws.

The settlements affect those who purchased Air Conditioning Systems in the United States between January 1, 2001 and February 14, 2017 directly from any one of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint ventures): Calsonic Kansei Corp.; CalsonicKansei North America, Inc.; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; MAHLE Behr Gmbh & Co. KG; MAHLE Behr USA Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Climate Control, Inc.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Panasonic Corp.; Panasonic Corp. of North America; Sanden Automotive Climate Systems Corp.; Sanden Automotive Components Corp.; Sanden Corp.; Sanden International (U.S.A.) Inc.; Showa Aluminum Corp. of America; Showa Denko K.K.; Valeo Climate Control Corp; Valeo Electrical Systems, Inc.; Valeo Inc.; Valeo Japan Co., Ltd.; Valeo S.A.; Behr GmbH; Keihin Corp.; and Nichirin Co., Ltd.

A hearing will be held on November 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Marianne O. Battani, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 250, for the purpose of determining whether the proposed settlements with the Calsonic Defendants, DENSO Defendants, MAHLE Behr Defendants and Panasonic Defendants totaling $14.17 million should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate and whether the Court should approve Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation costs and expenses.

A Notice of Proposed Settlements (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about August 8, 2019. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Calsonic, DENSO, MAHLE Behr and Panasonic settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains what steps a Settlement Class Member must take to (1) object to any or all of the settlements or (2) request exclusion from one or more of the settlement classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the Settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/AC, or by calling 1-888-737-9549, or writing to Air Conditioning Systems Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 2530, Portland, OR 97208-2530.

URL: www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/AC

SOURCE United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division