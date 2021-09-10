14.41 million tons growth in Folding Carton Market-2021-2025 at a CAGR of 5.54% |Technavio
Sep 10, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The folding carton market is poised to grow by 14.41 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The report on the folding carton market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the rise in demand for digitally printed folding cartons as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing popularity of smart folding cartons is identified as a key trend driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, contamination of food during packaging may impede the market growth.
The Folding Carton Market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverage, Personal care and household, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The folding carton market covers the following areas:
Folding Carton Market Sizing
Folding Carton Market Forecast
Folding Carton Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
- ALL PACKAGING Co.
- Bell Inc.
- Coburn Carton Solutions
- DS Smith Plc
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Greif Inc.
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
