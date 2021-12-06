14.46% CAGR in Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market | Technavio

Top 3 Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Players

CoolIT Systems Inc. - The company offers data center liquid immersion cooling solutions that employ an efficient heat exchanger that utilizes ASHRAE W4 warm water, eliminating the need for chillers and ensuring performance and reliability, under the brand name of CHx200 CDU.

DCX Ltd. - The company offers data center liquid immersion cooling solutions that are designed to eliminate the risks associated with standard water cooling while providing a flexible and open solution with easy to apply and customer configurable, under the brand name of DCX.

Fujitsu General Ltd. - The company offers data center liquid immersion cooling solutions that are ideal foundation for many industries and for a wide range of workloads such as file or print applications, web hosting, communication, collaboration, and virtualization by delivering cost-efficient performance under the brand name of Fujitsu.

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Large Data Centers



Small And Mid-sized Data Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Drivers and Challenges

The data center liquid immersion cooling market is driven by the increase in construction of data centers, reduction in power consumption by data centers, and inclination toward data center liquid immersion cooling owing to rise in water scarcity. However, factors such as the availability of alternative cooling methods may hamper the market growth.



Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 222.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CoolIT Systems Inc., DCX Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., LiquidStack BV, LiquidCool Solutions, Midas Immersion Cooling, Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, and Submer Technologies SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

