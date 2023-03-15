$14.5+ Billion Worldwide Health Care Social Media Industry to 2031 - Increase in Internet and Social Media Usage Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Care Social Media Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global health care social media market.

The global health care social media market is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2021 to $11.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The health care social media market is expected to reach $14.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

Major players in the health care social media market are Sermo, Orthomind, MomMD, Doximity, Nurse Zone, All Nurses, QuantiaMD, Student Doctors Network, WeMedUp, Doctors Hangout, Practo, Docs App, Apollo 24/7, SmartSites and Cubicle Ninjas.



The healthcare social media market includes revenues earned by entities by telecare, mhealth, health analytics and digital health using social media. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The healthcare social media refers to online media platforms used for connecting with consumers and healthcare experts. It helps interact with patients, share relevant information, build the brand, enhance reputation, and reduce costs through advertising budgets, crisis communications, transparency in healthcare quality, and patient safety.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare social media market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare social media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main component of health care social media are hardware, software, and services. The hardware component of health care social media are tools and hardware used in the health care social media. It includes the use of smartphone, laptop, tablet, Pc and others. Hardware refers to the physical components or delivery systems of a that store and execute the written instructions provided by software. The health care social media products are youtube, twitter, instagram, facebook, tumblr, and snapchat,used by hospitals, medical professionals, research institutes, biotechnology companies, patients, and others end user.



The increase in internet and social media usage is expected to propel the health care social media market. The use of the internet is expanding to create new business practices and customer experiences to meet shifting company and market needs.

The demand for social media is increasing due to growing internet penetration, rising subscriptions to social media, improved communication needs, and others. During the Covid-19 pandemic, smartphones, social media, and internet use dramatically increased due to long quarantine periods and work-from-home scenarios.

This increase in social media and the internet has contributed to the rise in health care social media use due to its increased user experience that provides tools for medical practitioners to share more information, discuss health care policies, and raise health awareness.

For instance, according to a report by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations specialized agency for matters related to information and communication technologies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of internet users increased from 4.1 billion in 2019 to 4.9 billion in 2021.

Furthermore, In September 2019, a report published by Our World in Data, states that usage of social media in the US has increased from 77% in 2018 to 79/5 in 2019. Therefore, rising internet and social media usage will drive the health care social media market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in health care social media. Health care social media information technology offers several prospects for enhancing and altering healthcare, such as improving clinical outcomes, facilitating care coordination, increasing practice efficiencies, and collecting data over time. Major companies operating in the healthcare social media market are advancing towards technological advancement of healthcare social media platforms as it helps healthcare professionals to learn and educate patients and their families.

For instance, In July 2021, LiveWorld, a US-based digital agency specializing in social media and technology solutions, launched a dedicated Healthcare Professional (HCP) social media practice to support the emerging needs of pharma brands. This new initiative aims to improve non-personal promotion (NPP), sustain medications and innovations, and foster productive interactions with healthcare providers.



In July 2022. Amazon.com, a US-based E-commerce company, acquired One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion. This acquisition will allow delivering better health, care, and value within a better team environment through a technology-powered, human-centered model of one medical. One Medical is a US-based human-centered, virtual care services and technology-powered primary care organization.



The countries covered in the healthcare social media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Health Care Social Media Market Characteristics



3. Health Care Social Media Market Trends And Strategies



4. Health Care Social Media Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Health Care Social Media Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Health Care Social Media Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Health Care Social Media Market



5. Health Care Social Media Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Health Care Social Media Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Health Care Social Media Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Health Care Social Media Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Health Care Social Media Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.2. Global Health Care Social Media Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Youtube

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Tumblr

Snapchat

6.3. Global Health Care Social Media Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Medical Professionals

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Others End User

7. Health Care Social Media Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Health Care Social Media Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Health Care Social Media Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

