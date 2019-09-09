14 Islands Of The Bahamas Are Ready To Welcome Visitors With Open Arms

As the public seeks information on how they can best help the country recover, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA) urges consumers to know that the best thing they can do for the country, now more than ever, is simple: visit The Bahamas .

Airports, cruise ports, hotels and attractions throughout the Northern, Central and Southern Bahamas are open and operating. These islands include:

Nassau and Paradise Island

and Paradise Island The Exumas

Eleuthera and Harbour Island

Bimini

Andros

The Berry Islands

Cat Island

Long Island

San Salvador

Rum Cay

Acklins and Crooked Island

Mayaguana

Inagua

"Maintaining a robust tourism industry will be vital in helping the country to recover and rebuild," said Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love for our islands, and we would like everyone to know that the best thing they can do for us right now is visit Nassau, Paradise Island and the Out Islands. Our beautiful island nation is ready to welcome you."

Travelers should visit www.bahamas.com to learn about the unique characteristics of each Bahamian island and find the one, or two or three, that best suits them. Bahamas.com is a portal to vacation discovery with a wealth of resources for planning a trip. Start with the Island Finder – an interactive tool that measures personal preferences to match consumers with the island for them – then explore a pre-approved list of Places to Stay and an always-updated database of Deals & Packages to book.

For island cuisine, upscale resorts and endless family activities, Nassau and Paradise Island are where turquoise waters and culture collide. For a quaint, boutique getaway where the sand is as pink as the colonial cottages, visit Eleuthera and Harbour Island. The options are infinite.

In addition to planning a trip to The Bahamas, monetary donations to a reputable relief organization are most critical at this time. Those who wish to contribute can find a list of The Bahamas' verified partners at www.bahamas.com/relief.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

bahamas@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation