$14 Million Renovation of Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel Reinvigorates Desert Landscape

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel has undergone a renaissance of its own with the completion of a $14 million renovation, breathing new life into an already popular Coachella Valley icon for work and play.

Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel has undergone a $14 million renovation. Reimagined guest rooms reveal a neutral color palette complemented by complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and pillowtop mattresses. The hotel boasts one of the area’s largest pools, now sporting cozy new lounge chairs, updated private cabanas and a new outdoor bar. Meeting venues, Date restaurant, Rocks lounge and the fitness center also received a makeover. For information, visit www.marriott.com/PSPBR or call...

Visitors will experience a true desert oasis no matter how they choose to spend their time at the downtown destination. From newly reimagined guest quarters and a revitalized outdoor area showcasing one of the region's largest pools to re-inspired meeting venues, every space at the hotel now reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings and encourages discovery at every corner.

While the breathtaking views of the San Jacinto Mountains and swaying palm trees haven't changed, all other design elements in the hotel's guest rooms and suites have been transformed. A neutral beige and grey color palette exudes warmth and tranquility, bringing the desert's natural outdoor beauty indoors. Pops of color in artwork and on custom duvets and modern balcony furniture add a touch of whimsy and excitement.

It's the attention to detail in all accommodations that will have business and leisure travelers appreciating every moment of their stay. Spa-inspired marble bathrooms, pillowtop mattresses, attentive room service, spacious work desks and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi allow guests to pamper, relax and be as productive as they desire during their getaway. Mini-refrigerators, coffee makers and large flat-panel TVs give rooms the homelike amenities visitors deserve.

Bright blue umbrellas and cozy lounge chairs now dot the poolside landscape so vacationers can soak up the radiant Southern California sun in style. Updated private cabanas with comfortable furniture, courteous service and plush towels flank the trendy pool refuge. A new outdoor poolside bar provides refreshing relief from the heat with its cold adult and child-friendly beverages and light fare.

The Palm Springs hotel's 15 remodeled event venues, with a combined 25,940 square feet, will make any company meeting, corporate conference, dream wedding, lavish reception and grand social soiree truly memorable. Redesigned with fresh paint, new carpet and furniture and modern AV equipment, these spaces complement the hotel's impeccable professional planning and catering services.

Savor fresh dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner while dining at the completely restyled Date. The celebrated restaurant with intimate indoor and outdoor seating pays homage to the revered locally grown fruit its named for and features an eclectic mix of menu items that is meant to pique the curiosity of taste buds while providing hearty nourishment for visitors in town to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival, BNP Paribas Open, CareerBuilder Challenge, White Party or Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Rocks, the hotel's chic lounge serving custom cocktails and locally brewed beers, also received a makeover and is the perfect spot to land after a day of exploration.

About Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel

Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel at 888 Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, California sits at the foot of the San Jacinto Mountains and offers easy access to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Palm Springs Art Museum and all of the boutiques and restaurants in downtown. The hotel features five floors with 255 rooms, 155 suites, 15 meeting venues with 25,940 total square feet, a full-service spa, celebrated restaurant and lounge, 24-hour fitness center and one of the area's largest pools with private cabanas. For information, visit www.marriott.com/PSPBR or call 1-760-322-6000.

Learn more about Renaissance Hotels and Marriott International Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Heather Lamb

Director of Sales and Marketing

1-760-416-2921

heatherlamb@remingtonhotels.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/14-million-renovation-of-renaissance-palm-springs-hotel-reinvigorates-desert-landscape-300653173.html

SOURCE Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel