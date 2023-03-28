$14 MILLION+ SETTLEMENT REACHED AFTER 2020 DEATH OF UNIVERSITY OF THE CUMBERLANDS STUDENT-ATHLETE

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement of more than $14 million has been reached after the family of student-athlete Grant Brace filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Brace died in 2020 from untreated exertional heat stroke during a University of Cumberlands' wrestling practice.

Attorney Brian Vines of Minner Vines Moncus Injury Lawyers, the firm handling the case, released the following statement on behalf of Grant Brace's family:

Grant Brace

20-year-old Grant Brace was found dead with his hands and face in the dirt a few hundred yards from the wrestling room at the University of the Cumberlands. Grant's death was the result of untreated exertional heat stroke. Exertional heat strokes are 100% preventable. While no amount of money can compensate the Brace family for the loss of their son and brother, the Defendants' agreement to pay $14,121,699 to resolve this lawsuit recognizes the significance of the loss to the Brace family. It is important to the family that the amount of this settlement be known so that coaches and educational institutions understand the weight of heat related illnesses.

The family is also proud to announce that, as part of the settlement, the University of the Cumberlands agreed to implement a new and revised heat illness training program to help protect other athletes in the future.

To set up an interview with Minner Vines Moncus, call Brian Vines (205-568-7800) or Sandy Greene (859-550-2900, ext. 1603).

About Minner Vines Moncus Injury Lawyers:

The law firm of Minner Vines Moncus Injury Lawyers, PLLC has over 100 years of local and national litigation experience and over $1 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements. MVM Law handles high-stakes personal injury and other complex litigation in Kentucky, Alabama and across the country. This information is provided for any future inquiries.

SOURCE Minner Vines Moncus Injury Lawyers