14 More TELLYS for Studio Center's Video Team!

Studio Center is thrilled to announce that it was awarded another 14 TELLY Awards at this year's Telly Awards Show! Our work with Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University earned us Tellys for Editing in a Local TV spot, Educational Institution non-broadcast video and Branded Content for an Educational Institution. We also won awards for Education and Training: Branded Content and Editing, Use of Comedy in a Local TV spot, 2D Animation, B2C Branded Content and People's Tellys for two Local TV spots!

The Telly Awards honor the highest standards of excellence in video and television across all screens, judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. The Telly Awards Judging Council reviewed a record breaking 13,000 entries from some of the most respected content producers at tv stations, production companies and advertising agencies across the globe.

"We are beyond thrilled and honored to pick up another 14 TELLYS this year! I'm so proud of my creative and production teams for their continued talent and excellence! Also, thank you to ALL of our amazing clients for trusting us with their projects!"

William "Woody" Prettyman, Studio Center CEO

About Studio Center

Founded in 1967, Studio Center is a nationally acclaimed media firm specializing in content creation, distribution and measurement. They have clients in all 50 states and 30 countries around the globe. The company has eight successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment and Social Media Management. Studio Center is a privately owned company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. www.studiocenter.com

