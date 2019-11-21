14 Ohio Community And Technical Colleges Build A Pipeline For Employers To Recruit Entry-Level Talent, for Free

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's employers seeking quality talent have an expanded and FREE resource to post jobs: the Ohio Community & Technical College Consortium website, powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN).

The www.collegecentral.com/OhioCTCC website makes it both FREE and easy for all employers—large and small, public and private—to register just once and then post an unlimited number of jobs to Ohio's community and technical college students and alumni!

Employers posting jobs today can simultaneously reach tens of thousands of job seekers from 14 community and technical colleges: Belmont College, Central Ohio Technical College, Cuyahoga Community College, Edison State Community College, Lorain County Community College, Marion Technical College, North Central State College, Northwest State Community College, Owens Community College, Rhodes State College, Sinclair Community College, Stark State College, Terra State Community College, and Zane State College.

"The Ohio Community & Technical College Consortium provides employers with easy access to our state's community and technical college talent. Once they graduate, the vast majority of our students find jobs working in-state, and our Consortium gives them easy access to Ohio's employers and opportunities," stated Krista Richardson, Director, Career Development of Rhodes State College.

Christine Yancey, Coordinator of Community Engagement, Sinclair Community College added, "We joined the Consortium in August and immediately saw a jump in the number of jobs being posted to our students. Our college's immediate focus is with Southwest Ohio employers, and now our career center reach has expanded statewide via the Consortium. The Ohio CTCC site is a wonderful resource that provides a one stop platform for students seeking jobs and employers recruiting talent."

Lynn Hoehn, Job Location & Development Coordinator, Owens Community College added, "Opportunities posted via the Consortium flow through CCN's Career Services Central® career office management platform seamlessly, and they are available to registered students and alumni at all 14 community and technical colleges. Job seekers can use the College Central App after they register at CollegeCentral.com and instantly search and apply to all jobs from their smartphones, tablets, or computers. It's a fantastic resource!"

Marcia Jones, Manager, Career Services, Lorain County Community College, emphasized, "Our career center's goal is not only to prepare job seekers for employment, but to ensure that Ohio's employers can easily access our state's emerging talent and remain competitive. College Central Network's career tools, including podcasts, career-related articles, and career advice documents, cover a broad range of career issues for students and recent graduates and help to prepare them for employment."

CCN's Career Services Central® is the exclusive online career office management platform for career centers at all schools participating in the Consortium. Joy Miller, CSC's National Sales Manager, sums it up: "Community colleges can have a greater impact on the state's economy by removing as many barriers as possible, simplifying the process, and allowing employers to easily recruit the state's home-grown entry-level talent. The Ohio Community & Technical College Consortium website does exactly that.

"CCN makes job posting free for all employers. It centralizes the task, so recruiters post just once to reach all of Ohio's community college talent. These graduates have the skills. They are ready to move directly into the local workforce. And they are who today's employers are looking for."

About College Central Network®

Founded in 1997, College Central Network (CCN) has over 22 years of experience connecting employers with qualified emerging talent candidates. More than one million employers have registered to utilize the Network to post jobs and recruit students and alumni for entry-level jobs.

About Career Services Central®

Career Services Central (CSC) is CCN's intuitive and affordable career office management platform that works on any device and is trusted by hundreds of institutions and organizations across the U.S.

Thousands of career professionals use CSC daily to manage the entire career process for students, alumni and community residents attending CSC-powered institutions including appointments, career advice and job searching, résumés, career portfolios, experiential learning, on-campus recruiting, career events, and job fairs. To learn more, visit: CareerServicesCentral.com

