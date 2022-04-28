14 Power Rogers Attorneys Make Lawdragon 500, Joseph Power Jr. Selected to Hall of Fame

Every attorney at the Chicago-based trial firm Power Rogers LLP was named to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide. Founding Partner Joseph A. Power Jr. was additionally selected to the Lawdragon Hall of Fame.

In addition, Firm Founder Joseph A. Power Jr. was named to the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame.

First published in 2007, the Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide shines a spotlight on attorneys who've excelled in representing plaintiffs in individual and class action claims. Selection is based on the insight of real attorneys, and consists of nominations, independent research, and peer assessment.

Lawdragon's stringent selection process makes it even more remarkable for a single firm to have over a dozen attorneys, and every practicing attorney on its roster, named to the guide. But for Power Rogers LLP, it's par for the course.

Power Rogers attorneys named in this year's guide:

Joseph Power Jr. Larry Rogers Sr. Joseph Balesteri Devon Bruce Kathryn Conway Carolyn Daley Sean Houlihan Dominic LoVerde James Power Thomas M. Power Larry R. Rogers Jr. Thomas Siracusa Johnathan Thomas Robert R. Thomas

Joseph A Power Jr. Named to Lawdragon Hall of Fame

In addition to all firm attorneys being named to the latest Lawdragon guide, Founder Joseph A. Power Jr. was named to the Lawdragon Hall of Fame.

Created in 2015, the Lawdragon Hall of Fame honors attorneys who have demonstrated unparalleled success in their areas of expertise while earning the respect of colleagues, opponents, and judiciary. These attorneys are among the nation's most renowned and recognizable practitioners of the law, and they have set records, influenced legislation, and set the standard for legal innovation.

For Power – a perennial Lawdragon 500 honoree whose been previously profiled by the publication in a Lawyer Limelight – selection to the Lawdragon Hall of Fame is a well-deserved honor.

Since becoming the youngest lawyer in the country to obtain a $1+ million verdict at age 28, Power has only built upon his reputation as one of the nation's most successful civil trial attorneys. He's recovered over 200 verdicts in excess of $1 million, amassed an unbeaten record in medical malpractice cases, and has secured record-setting results in complex claims.

This includes the largest medical malpractice jury verdict in Illinois history ($55.4 million) and a $100 million recovery in a trucking accident case that led to 76 criminal convictions, including that of a former Illinois Governor, in the "licenses for bribes" scandal and triggered the retesting of over 2,000 truck drivers. Power has also served as a President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and is the current President of the Inner Circle of Advocates, a premier group of the nation's best 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers.

As noted by Lawdragon in its introduction to this year's Hall of Fame class, which also includes attorneys the likes of Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Power's unprecedented career is a testament to his passion and commitment to helping others.

"...Joe Power of Chicago shows the power of caring about your community and committing your entire career to helping your neighbors."

Power Rogers LLP is a Chicago-based trial practice with a national reputation. Backed by some of the nation's most respected litigators, Power Rogers has helped victims of negligence, medical malpractice, and wrongdoing recover over $4 billion in verdicts and settlements - $900 million more than its closest competitor since the year 2000. Power Rogers has also been named the "No. 1 Plaintiff's Law Firm" in most dollars earned for clients an unprecedented eleven times.

For more information about the firm and attorneys, visit www.PowerRogers.com.

