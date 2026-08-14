14 Press Releases You Need to See This Week

News provided byPR Newswire
Aug 14, 2026, 06:02 ET
Including new Harry Potter menu items at Tim Hortons, an infrastructure investment from Bank of America and the hottest ZIP codes in America.
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons invites guests to celebrate Back to Hogwarts with Harry Potter™ inspired menu items, merch, limited-edition packaging and more - launching Aug. 12
"We're bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life in true Tims fashion – from donuts inspired by each Hogwarts House, to a Golden Snitch Timbit and Timbit holder, spellbinding Patronus and Forbidden Forest inspired drinks, and limited-edition merch that guests will want to collect and share," said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.
- Labcorp Announces FDA Approval of Companion Diagnostic Supporting Patients with Advanced Melanoma
As a companion diagnostic, PGDx elio tissue complete CDx helps clinicians identify which melanoma patients carry the BRAF V600E/K variants and may benefit from treatment with FDA-approved BRAF inhibitors and BRAF/MEK inhibitor combination regimens.
- Jif® Unveils First Major Brand Refresh in More than 30 Years as Peanut Butter Moves Beyond the PB&J
Thoughtfully modernized to stay true to what makes Jif iconic, the redesign revives the brand's signature tri-color banner and removes the dated drop shadow from the letters for a cleaner, bolder look that stands out both on shelves and online. In addition, new imagery across packaging highlights more ways to enjoy the brand throughout the day, keeping snack inspiration front and center.
- Archer to Shape Physical AI Future of Aerospace and Defense with Acquisition of Boeing's Wisk Aero, Insitu and SkyGrid Subsidiaries; Boeing to Invest in Archer and Collaborate
The deal will combine complementary capabilities developed over decades in autonomy, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) – creating a groundbreaking end-to-end physical AI platform for aerospace and defense.
- Bank of America Launches $250 Billion, 18-month Critical Infrastructure Finance Initiative in Honor of America's 250th Anniversary
Bank of America will support the development of digital, energy and power, and core infrastructure that enhances national competitiveness by strengthening energy security, accelerating technological leadership and enabling long-term economic growth. The initiative will help create tens of thousands of jobs and advance community development.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Actio Biosciences, Expanding Rare Epilepsy Portfolio
Actio Biosciences' lead clinical asset is ABS-1230, a novel, first-in-class small molecule precision therapy KCNT1 ion channel inhibitor. KCNT1+ epilepsy is a rare genetic developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) affecting approximately 2,500 patients in the United States.
- 7UP Puts Lime in the Spotlight With Its Biggest Brand Evolution in More Than 15 Years
The debut of 7UP Lime Lemon marks the category's first lime-led formula designed to strengthen the brand's distinctiveness and appeal with a new generation of drinkers. It brings the consumer-preferred lime-forward profile to 7UP Regular, 7UP Zero Sugar, Cherry 7UP and Cherry 7UP Zero Sugar, anchoring a new chapter for the Original Uncola®.
- Curaleaf Announces Intention to Launch Take-Over Bid for Aurora Cannabis to Solidify its Position as the Global Cannabis Industry Leader
Boris Jordan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, stated: "We believe this combination represents a win-win for Curaleaf and Aurora shareholders…By combining Curaleaf's global distribution platform with Aurora's leading international medical cannabis franchise and EU-GMP cultivation and manufacturing capacity, we see significant potential to unlock value through substantial cost and revenue synergies."
- Realtor.com®'s 2026 Hottest ZIP Codes in America: Peabody, Mass. Claims the Top Spot as Buyers Chase Space, Character Near Major Metros
Listings in the top 10 ZIPs got up to 5.3x more views and sold as much as 42 days faster than the national average. For the fourth consecutive year, the Northeast and Midwest swept the rankings, with this year's list underscoring a clear shift in what today's buyers are willing to pay for: more square footage and established character, even if it means a longer commute or a smaller discount versus the surrounding metro.
- Abbott and Google launch first-of-its-kind partnership to transform everyday health through glucose insights and AI
Through the Google Health app, Lingo users will be able to view glucose trends alongside other health and wellness metrics in a unified experience, helping them better understand how daily behaviors influence their overall well-being. Google's Health Coach will use these insights to deliver personalized, contextual recommendations designed to help users build sustainable habits related to nutrition, activity, sleep and recovery.
- McDonald's USA Enters the World of Energy with Red Bull® Dragonberry Energizer
Combining Red Bull's signature flavor with blue raspberry syrup and freeze-dried dragonfruit inclusions, Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer is a bold, fruit-forward sip that's as vibrant as it is energizing. And it comes with options.
- 10 Finalist Teams Awarded $1M to Advance in XPRIZE Healthspan $101 Million Race to Transform Healthy Aging
Over its seven-year run, XPRIZE Healthspan is accelerating the development and clinical testing of proactive, accessible therapeutics that target the biology of aging itself. The goal: restore muscle, cognition, and immune function— in adults aged 50 to 90, by a minimum of 10 years, with an ambitious target of 20 years, within one year or less of treatment.
- Stanley Black & Decker Investing $1 Billion in the U.S. to Drive Innovation, Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Footprint and Expand the Skilled Trades Workforce Essential to Building America's Infrastructure
"Our U.S. investment strategy has multiple dimensions and goes far beyond expanding manufacturing - it's about igniting innovation, building world-class capabilities, and redefining the future of work in America," said Chris Nelson, Stanley Black & Decker's President and Chief Executive Officer.
- MRCOOL® Launches 115V DIY Heat Pump With No Outdoor Unit as HVAC Wait Times Grow
The new MRCOOL® Monoblock MTHP Series is a 115V plug-in, wall-mounted heat pump designed to heat and cool garages, home offices, ADUs, and other spaces without an outdoor condenser or refrigerant-line installation.
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Hot Topics
The latest season of earnings releases began to wind down this week and quarterly financial results from Cardinal Health, GoPro and Brinker International were among the reports to cross the wire. Catch up on all the latest earnings releases.
Also this week, the annual Inc. 5000 list was announced and many brands shared news of their spot in the ranking via PR Newswire. See this week's Inc. 5000 press releases.
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