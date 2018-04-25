14 Resume And Interview Mistakes Technology Professionals Need To Avoid

Technology executives said the biggest resume red flags are frequent job hopping (21 percent); poor formatting, sloppiness or typos (17 percent); and too much unnecessary information (17 percent). Making it to the interview stage comes with its own set of potential pitfalls. According to CIOs, the biggest blunder is speaking negatively about past employers or managers (20 percent), followed by poor body language (19 percent) and being unprepared for technical questions (16 percent).

CIOs were asked, "When reviewing resumes, which of the following would most likely cause you to remove a candidate from consideration?"

Frequent job hopping for a non-consultant candidate 21% Bad formatting, sloppiness or typos 17% Too long or too much unnecessary information 17% Not highlighting strategic thinking and business knowledge 13% Overuse of technical jargon 12% Overly complicated 11% No context around prior experience 9%

101%*

* Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

CIOs were also asked, "When conducting an in-person interview, which of the following would most likely cause you to remove a candidate from consideration?"

Speaking negatively about past employers or managers 20% Poor body language, such as no eye contact or a weak handshake 19% Unprepared for technical questions 16% No clear understanding of the business 15% Ineffective explanation of career history 15% Unprofessional dress 13% No "thank you" or follow-up after the interview 1%

99%*

*Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

"It's a candidate's market in technology right now, but that doesn't mean applicants can sit back and wait for offers to roll in," said Jeff Weber, executive director of Robert Half Technology. "Job seekers should tailor resumes that highlight specific skills and experience related to the open position and be prepared to answer technical questions during interviews in order to make an impression with potential employers."

Weber added that while frequent job changes may be more common in today's technology workforce, some employers are wary of hiring applicants with a long list of short stints. "Hiring and onboarding a new employee takes significant time and resources, and organizations want to avoid investing in someone who may jump ship if another opportunity comes along."

Survey Methodology

The survey of more than 2,600 CIOs in 26 metropolitan areas in the United States was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by an independent research firm.

