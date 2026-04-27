14 Steward Partners Advisors Named to InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star Financial Planners List

Recognition underscores the firm's bench depth and commitment to holistic, client-centered financial planning

STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners, a full-service, employee-owned independent financial services firm, today announced that 14 of its advisors have been named to InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star Financial Planners list. The prestigious annual list recognizes financial professionals who have demonstrated not only strong performance, but also integrity, client-centric innovation, and a clear commitment to helping individuals and families reach their financial goals.

This year's honorees collectively represent the breadth and depth of Steward Partners' advisory talent—advisors spanning multiple markets and disciplines who share a unified dedication to delivering comprehensive, thoughtful financial planning.

"Having 14 advisors named 5-Star Financial Planners in a single year isn't a coincidence, it's a reflection of the culture we've built," said Jeff Gonyo, Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "At Steward Partners, we attract advisors who believe that real financial planning starts with listening, understanding what people are working toward, what keeps them up at night, and what they want their wealth to ultimately mean. When you have that kind of advisor across your entire firm, recognition like this follows. I couldn't be prouder of this group."

Steward Partners' advisors named to the InvestmentNews 2026 5-Star Financial Planners list are:

Keith Barberis, CFP®, Director, Wealth Manager

DeHaven Becker, MBA, CFP®, ChFC®, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Jason Bottenfield, CFP ® , CDFA ® , Managing Director, Wealth Manager

, CDFA , Managing Director, Wealth Manager Aaron Brachman, CFP®, AAMS®, AIF®, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Corey Briggs, CFP®, CIMA®, Director of Wealth Planning

Christopher J. Detmer, CFP®, CHFC®, CLU®, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Michael Englehart, CLU®, CFP®, Senior Vice President, Wealth Manager

John Ferguson, CFP®, CPWA®, CEPA, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Carl Gravina, CFP®, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Faiza Kedir, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Wayne McCormick, CFP®, CHFC®, Executive Managing Director, Wealth Manager

George Nottingham, CFP®, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

James Sahagian, CFP®, MBA, Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Courtney M. Shrewsberry, CHFC®, Vice President, Wealth Manager

For the full list of InvestmentNews' 2026 5-Star Financial Planners, visit https://www.investmentnews.com/best-in-wealth/best-financial-planners-in-the-us-5-star-financial-planners/266024.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #9 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2025. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for nearly $50 billion in client assets as of December 2025.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

About Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms

2025 - Source: Barrons.com. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Barron's selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that creates a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including: assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners, its affiliates, nor any of its Wealth Managers pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

About InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners

2026 - In 2025, InvestmentNews completed a nationwide survey, which closed on November 28, 2025, and reviewed data from the preceding 12 months for purposes of recognizing qualifying financial planners. The survey sought nominations for financial professionals who exemplify excellence, integrity, and dedication in helping clients achieve their financial goals. Participants were asked to provide detailed information on nominees, including professional credentials, areas of expertise, and significant achievements. Additional information sought included: number of clients served, client retention rates, and total assets under management the advisor manages, Nominations required confirmation from the nominee's compliance team to ensure authenticity and adherence to ethical standards. The IN team conducted an objective evaluation of each entry, assessing the detailed information provided. This evaluation also involved benchmarking against other submissions to determine the winners. Award announced on 4/23/2026. Neither Steward Partners, its affiliates, nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to InvestmentNews in exchange for the ranking.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Steward Partners