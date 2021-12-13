14 U-Haul Stores Offering 30 Days Free Storage after Tornadoes in Kentucky, Tennessee

Among the participating stores is U-Haul of Paducah, just 25 miles north of Mayfield, where a tornado tragically leveled much of the western Kentucky town.

"These tornadoes tore through homes and businesses in Kentucky and Tennessee, and impacted a lot of lives," said Christopher Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "We want to help. As our communities begin the long rebuilding process, we have the ability to provide a secure place for our neighbors to store their possessions at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

KENTUCKY

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dixie Hwy.

4425 Dixie Hwy.

Elsmere, KY 41018

(859) 342-8170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington

1200 E. New Circle Road

Lexington, KY 40505

(859) 252-7596

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Masterson Station

2425 Merchant St.

Lexington, KY 40511

(859) 309-5729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Paducah

2170 Irvin Cobb Drive

Paducah, KY 42003

(270) 442-9186

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Radcliff

501 W. Lincoln Trail Blvd.

Radcliff, KY 40160

(270) 351-2355

TENNESSEE

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs

1691 Mallory Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 372-0301

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Karns

7630 Oak Ridge Hwy.

Knoxville, TN 37931

(865) 693-2506

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Vergne

503 New Paul Road

La Vergne, TN 37086

(615) 903-9969

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate

1515 Gallatin Pike N.

Madison, TN 37115

(629) 221-2502

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Central Murfreesboro

1420 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-9018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Murfreesboro

1519 Beasie Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 896-5303

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza

3741 Annex Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

