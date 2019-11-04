14 West selects Capgemini for cloud transformation with NetSuite to help increase efficiency and financial visibility

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capgemini (EuronextParis:CAP) today announced a major implementation with 14 West, the U.S. business services arm of The Agora Companies, a consortium of more than 40 privately owned media companies around the world. Over the next five months, Capgemini will help 14 West migrate its on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to the cloud. With NetSuite, 14 West will leverage an integrated suite of cloud applications to support its U.S. clients within one financial management system. By doing so, 14 West expects to create new efficiencies, improve visibility, and ultimately elevate service levels across all accounting verticals.

"Finding a solution to effectively harmonize all accounting and business teams, and ultimately create an all-encompassing look at the business' financial processes was a challenge," said Bob Compton, Chief Financial Officer at 14 West. "This new implementation will help us to be more forward-looking and proactive in the ways we support our clients. We want to expand on our insight and our ability to help these businesses evolve and scale. With a cost-effective ERP platform in place that will become a reality rather than a desire."

Capgemini will replace 14 West's current system with NetSuite. This new, single financial solution is anticipated to provide 14 West with improved visibility and insights of financial performance across all U.S. operations. In addition, 14 West aims to simplify and streamline the IT applications infrastructure in the areas of financial management and procurement. Implementing an integrated suite of cloud applications will be instrumental in supporting its accelerated company growth curve and in enabling speed and cost-effective IT management.

"Companies are realizing that they need increased flexibility and adaptability when it comes to their global ERP strategy," said Bill Whitsitt, NetSuite Consulting Practice Lead at Capgemini. "An agile, cloud-based ERP solution will help 14 West harmonize the work being done by six different divisions within its accounting teams and deliver all-encompassing insight through streamlined business processes."

The Agora Companies began as a single publication launched in 1978 and has since evolved into a broad-based network employing more than 2,000 writers, editors, publishers, marketers, copywriters, creatives, and film and radio producers in the U.S. alone.

"The Agora Companies have experienced rapid growth over the last decade and continue to gain momentum. That constant growth means constant change, so standardization and process efficiency are becoming imperative in order to anticipate and smoothly navigate that change," said Patrick Brannan, Chief Accounting Officer, at 14 West. "The combination of Capgemini's hands-on and holistic approach, cloud transformation track record, global financial expertise and NetSuite capabilities, will provide us with the insights and technology we need to successfully transform our core business systems."

Capgemini has been the provider of choice for NetSuite for large, global financial projects, leveraging its business acumen, industry experience and strategic guidance to measure and enhance the benefits of NetSuite. To learn more, visit https://www.capgemini.com/partner/netsuite/.

About 14 West

14 West is the business services arm of The Agora, a network for more than 40 of the world's most innovative media and marketing companies. By relying on 14 West, The Agora Companies enjoy the unique luxury of focusing on the work they want to do, not the work they have to do. 14 West shares a history and a heritage with the businesses it supports, and custom tailor its administrative and technical strategies to suit them. 14 West believes passion is a critical ingredient in the services they provide, and strives to deliver leading-edge yet sustainable solutions that promote perpetual growth.

Visit 14 West at www.14west.us

