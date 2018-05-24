14-Year-Old Art Phenom Paints the Future at Montreal Innovation Conference

"It's so inspiring to share the stage with some of the most brilliant and creative minds working today," said Sharma. "Creating and experiencing art can teach us so much about ourselves and the world around us, and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to share my work and my story."

At C2, Montreal's leading event focused on the intersection of creativity and innovation, Sharma joined luminaries and icons including Chelsea Manning, Snoop Dogg, and Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton. He was part of the event's inaugural "six under 16" class, which recognized creative young people from across Canada and the United States working to effect change in their communities and beyond.

Accepted to Toronto's Artist Project at age 12, Evan Sharma is one of Canada's most promising and prodigious young artists. His work has been acquired by collectors from NYC, LA and Dubai, and has raised over $30,000 for various charities, including the United Way and CAN Fund, in support of Canada's elite athletes performing on the world stage. Evan's paintings often feature scenes from nature or portraits of 20th century visionaries, including the recent "Throwing Numbers," a portrait of Jackson Pollock.

In addition to the workshop and painting exercise, Evan will give a 5-minute "flash talk" at C2 tomorrow, focused on creativity and expression. On Wednesday, Evan and his fellow six under 16 met with Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau.

To see more of Evan Sharma's work, visit his website here or follow him on Instagram.

About Evan Sharma

Evan is a 14-year-old self-taught fauvist artist from Kingston Ontario, Canada. He gained national prominence when at the age of 12 he became the youngest artist to present their work at Toronto's Artist Project. His artistic journey has been chronicled in a number of documentaries, including those created by CBC Arts and CTV. To date, Evan's artwork has raised over $30,000 for charities. www.evansharma.com

You can access images of Evan painting at 7000 feet here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/14-year-old-art-phenom-paints-the-future-at-montreal-innovation-conference-300654537.html

SOURCE Evan Sharma

Related Links

http://www.evansharma.com

