14-Year-Old High School Students from Los Angeles Earn The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) 2024 National Student Visionaries of the Year Title

Nashville-based High Schoolers Named Runners-Up in LLS's Philanthropic Campaign & First-Ever Team Member of the Year Title Awarded to Houston High School Student; Funds Raised Will Help Improve the Lives of Blood Cancer Patients & Their Families

RYE BROOK, N.Y., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lia Bhatia and Hailey Miller of Los Angeles, CA have been named 2024 National Student Visionaries of the Year by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) . Raising just over an impressive $650,000 in just seven weeks, their fundraising total surpassed those of 1,100 teams competing across the U.S. for the coveted national title in the Student Visionaries of the Year campaign, LLS's groundbreaking philanthropic leadership development program for high school students, which raised $42 million overall this year. Their outstanding efforts will help LLS continue to carry out its mission to improve the lives of those impacted by blood cancer through research, support and advocacy.

Lia Bhatia and Hailey Miller of Los Angeles, CA named LLS’s 2024 National Student Visionaries of the Year

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9184554-lls-announces-2024-national-student-visionaries-of-the-year/

Bhatia and Miller were recently named the 2024 Student Visionaries of the Year for LLS's Greater LA Region, raising the most funds of the 23 teams competing in their community. Driven by a passion to make a difference and Miller's recent loss of a relative to leukemia, they formed Team Hope for a Cure and worked tirelessly – including through spring break – to reach their goals ultimately earning them the national title. Bhatia and Miller held 23 sponsorship meetings in just five weeks and coached a team of 14 of their peers' fundraising efforts which included a letter-writing campaign and networking within their communities.

"Since I was a little girl, I have cared about making a difference. This experience with LLS has been an incredible opportunity to change lives and bring a cure for cancer closer to reality by funding groundbreaking research such as cancer vaccines, CAR-T cell therapy, and gene treatment. We have learned invaluable lessons, met people who care about making the world better, and are inspired to continue to do work that will help others," said Bhatia.

"Participating in LLS's Student Visionaries of the Year with my best friend was an amazing experience. We have been finding ways to give back since we were seven years-old and we are excited about this recognition from LLS for a cause that means so much to both of us," said Miller.

Sophia Crockett and Emma Weaver of Nashville, TN, have been named LLS's National Student Visionaries of the Year runners-up. Named the local top fundraisers for the 2024 Student Visionaries of the Year title in LLS's Tennessee-Alabama Region, raising an impressive $648,000. With both high schoolers having family members impacted by blood cancer, Crockett and Weaver formed Team CPA, Secure the Cure. Friends, family, and their community rallied around their extraordinary efforts to support LLS's mission, which included a songwriter's event that raised more than $200,000.

"Blood cancer has touched people close to me, I wanted to do something that would make a difference in their honor," said Weaver.

"It was an honor to team up with someone who has also been deeply affected by blood cancer to support such an important cause," said Crockett.

And for the first time, LLS's Student Visionaries of the Year recognized the efforts of individual team members in each region who have raised the most funds across all of the organization's campaigns. This year, LLS named Andrew Lim of Houston as its 2024 National Team Member of the Year. Lim, who was part of Team Banking on a Cure, raised nearly $115,000 for LLS's mission.

Lim fundraised through LLS campaigns in honor of his aunt who was diagnosed with a rare cancer said, "The disease has changed (my aunt) Joann's life... in the current climate, it is crucial for us to proactively address and bring attention to alarming and life-threatening illnesses like this. I am dedicated to advocating for people like Joann."

"We are so grateful for the commitment and dedication of all of our Student Visionaries of the Year candidates and their teams whose efforts help improve the lives of blood cancer patients and moves LLS closer to finding cures," said Coker Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information about LLS's 2024 Student Visionaries of the Year, visit: https://www.llsstudentvisionaries.org/.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Amanda King, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

[email protected]

718-772-6302

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society