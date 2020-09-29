140 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Projects Report August 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLeads announced today the August 2020 results for new planned capital project spending report for industrial manufacturing. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital activity including expansions, new plant construction and equipment modernizations. Research confirms 140 new industrial manufacturing projects.

Industrial Manufacturing Project:

Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 124

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 80

Scope

New Construction - 40

Expansion - 50

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 69

Plant Closings - 9

Location

Texas - 12

North Carolina - 9

Alabama - 8

Ohio - 7

Tennessee - 7

Pennsylvania - 6

New York - 6

Michigan - 6

South Carolina - 5

Indiana - 5

Largest Planned Project

SalesLeads research identified 6 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects, estimated value of $100+M.

Largest project is owned by ArcelorMittal, planning to invest $500 million for expansion, equipment upgrades of manufacturing facility, CALVERT, AL. Completion: Fall 2022.

Top 10 Tracked Projects

ARIZONA:

Steel company is expanding, planning to invest $300M for construction of manufacturing facility adjacent to existing plant: MESA, AZ. Completion: 2023.

INDIANA:

Wires/cables mfr. investing $46M for 250,000sf expansion, equipment upgrades at manufacturing facility: BREMEN, IN. Construction started, completion 2021.

ALABAMA:

Automotive components mfr. investing $59M, started equipment upgrades on leased 200,000sf manufacturing facility, MUSCLE SHOALS, AL. Completion: Spring 2021.

LOUISIANA:

Startup lumber company is planning to invest $90M for construction of saw-mill, GREENSBURG, LA. Currently seeking approval. Operational 2022.

MARYLAND:

Pharmaceutical company is investing $27M. Started renovation of 22,000sf processing, warehouse, laboratory space at 4600 Wedgewood Boulevard, FREDERICK, MD. Operational 2021.

MAINE:

Medical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $51M for expansion, equipment upgrades of manufacturing facilities in GUILDFORD, ME, PITTSFIELD ME.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Furniture mfr. is planning to invest $27M for renovation, equipment upgrades on leased 260,000sf manufacturing facility, WHITSETT, NC. Received approval.

NEW MEXICO:

Aerospace company is considering investing $50M for construction of manufacturing facility. Seeking site in NEW MEXICO. Watch updates.

OKLAHOMA:

Corrugated packaging products mfr. is planning for construction of 550,000sf manufacturing facility, TULSA, OK. Construction Fall 2020. Relocate regional operations Fall 2021.

TEXAS:

Aerospace company is planning for renovation, equipment upgrades on 219,000sf leased manufacturing space. TEXARKANA, TX.

