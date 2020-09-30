140 Singers Bring Awareness for World Mental Health Day on October 10th, 2020 in 'Breathe!'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, two California-based artists, Celleste and Eric, have created a movement to raise awareness for this essential cause. 'Breathe!' is an international community project, joining 140 singers from Los Angeles and Montreal in a choir-driven song and video. The two seasoned artists are joined by Grammy and Juno award winners and nominees, comedians, musicians, actors, and more.

"The anthem's lyrics highlight the importance of breathing as a tool to help regulate our feelings of isolation, stress, anxiety, and fear," said Eric, producer and co-writer of 'Breathe!'. "We hope this project can bring some comfort and relief to all those who are suffering from mental health-related challenges."

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness , 47 million adults experience mental illness each year. The isolation, fear, and economic hardships of the pandemic have further exacerbated these numbers, and created a mental health crisis in the U.S. that researchers warn could make the already-rising suicide rate much worse.

"When sharing our idea for 'Breathe!' with fellow artists, we were completely overwhelmed and inspired by their eagerness to participate in our mission. We believe the project can have the same impact around the globe, raising awareness for mental health, and highlighting all the incredible foundations doing so much for their local communities," said Celleste, lead singer and co-writer of 'Breathe!'.

Reviews and Feedback From Breathe !

This song came up on my newsfeed just at the right time. Life can be so stressful as it is. You add a pandemic to the mix and all the stress in everyday life just seems to become tenfold. I think your song is a timely reminder that as bad as the world is right now we can all just stop and breathe. Your song is a lifesaver Celleste. -Dominique Domingo, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

I just wanted to say thank you so much for this beautiful song! I struggle with Anxiety and ever since I heard this song it has helped me to cope so much thank you Celleste!!! -Haley Abernathy, Houston, Texas

As a lifelong sufferer of Bi-Polar, this song is amazing and so pertinent to sufferers of all mental illnesses. Just breathing helps in that pause that is needed to help calm the mind. -Troy Carter, Auburn, New South Wales

About Celleste

Celleste is a singer and songwriter, based in Los Angeles, California. You can learn more about her at celleste.com

About Eric

Eric is a singer, songwriter and music producer based in Los Angeles, California. You can learn more about him at ericdick.com .

