141 'True Blue' Members of Congress Awarded for their 100 Percent Voting Record on FRC Action's 2019 Scorecard

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council Action (FRC Action) announced today its "True Blue" award winners for the First Session of the 116th Congress. The annual award recognizes the members of Congress who displayed unwavering commitment and support of faith, family, and freedom. This year's 141 True Blue Award winners—51 senators and 90 representatives—scored a perfect 100 percent on FRC Action's 2019 Vote Scorecard.

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"Today we honor the champions who have consistently stood up for life, family, and religious liberty. As a result of their unrelenting efforts, many bad pieces of legislation failed; meanwhile, the Trump administration and many state legislatures have been advancing pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious liberty policies. We hope that voters will recognize the pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious liberty voting records of the 'True Blue' members and elect more candidates like them in the 2020 election.

"We thank these 'True Blue' members of Congress for defending faith, family, and freedom with their votes. They have voted to protect babies who are born alive after a failed abortion, end taxpayer funding of abortion, and end taxpayer funding of fetal tissue research. They have voted to reject the radical gender ideology that would overhaul our federal civil rights framework to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. They voted to protect women, the military, homeless shelters, and public restrooms from this harmful ideology. These members also voted to expand protections for conscience rights, reject the increasing acceptance of marijuana use, and confirm pro-life, originalist judicial appointments.

"Americans should be encouraged to know that they have so many members of Congress who, along with President Trump, are standing strong for faith, family, and freedom," concluded Perkins.

Votes in the U.S. House and Senate included:

Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act

For the People Act

Violence Against Women Act

The Equality Act

The Conscience Protection Rule

The Protect Life Rule

The Mexico City Policy

Repeal of the Transgender Military Policy

Repeal of the Fetal Tissue Research Policy

Providing Banking access to the Marijuana Industry

The Trump Administration's Transgender Housing Policy

Gender Neutral Standards and Family Planning in the Military

Recognition of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity as Civil Rights Categories

Restrictions on Taxpayer Funding for Abortion in D.C.

Confirmation of Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Click here to download a copy of the scorecard.

SOURCE FRC Action