144-Hr Visa-Free Policy For 144 Hrs of Unlimited Fun in Shaanxi

XI'AN, China, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an, the historical capital of Shaanxi, is now part of the expanding list of in China along with 36 other ports of entry across cities compliant to 144-hour visa-free transit policy. This new policy allows travelers from 54 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to enter Shaanxi without a visa for up to 144 hours (six days), provided they have valid international travel documents and onward tickets to a third country or region within the specified time frame.

Eligible travelers can engage in various short-term activities during their stay, such as tourism, business meetings, family visits, and cultural exchanges, within the specified region. For those whose countries have mutual visa waiver agreements or unilaterally exempt visa policies with China, those provisions will take precedence.

But you may wonder: what can you do in Shaanxi?

Xi'an is renowned for its rich Tang Dynasty culture, and visitors can immerse themselves in this heritage through various themed districts and innovative tourism experiences that combine AR and VR. Highlights include the Grand Tang Mall, Tang Paradise, and the Shaanxi History Museum. These attractions not only showcase the historical depth of Shaanxi but also offer immersive experiences that bring history to life.

Shaanxi is a paradise for carb lovers. Indulge in the city's legendary noodle dishes, from the hearty Biang Biang noodles to the flavorful Hele noodles, each bite a trip to carb paradise. Don't forget to savor Jing Gao, a cherished local dessert made from glutinous rice and red bean paste, a recipe lovingly preserved through generations.

So why wait? Pack your bags and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Shaanxi. Feel the pulse of history, savor the flavors of local cuisine, and create unforgettable memories with your friends & families in a province where the past and future blend seamlessly.

