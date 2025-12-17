1440 Announces Addition of Award-Winning Health Journalist & NASA Strategist Dina Fine Maron as Health & Medicine Section Editor

The new role marks the expansion of 1440's Topics product that empower the knowledge-obsessed with deeper subject-matter insights.

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1440 , the fastest growing knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, today announced the addition of Dina Fine Maron as its new Health & Medicine Section Editor. In this newly created role, Maron will lead the creation of 1440's Health & Medicine Topic , including the launch of a vertical-specific newsletter and the development of new deep-dive resources, findings, and curated content across the company's popular Topics destination.

Dina Fine Maron

The addition of a Health & Medicine vertical marks a significant milestone as 1440 expands its Topics product, designed to help the knowledge-obsessed explore further into the subjects they care about most. Health & Medicine will complement existing Topics in Business & Finance, Society & Culture and Science & Technology to further strengthen 1440's mission to keep curious individuals informed, educated and inspired.

"Over the past eight years we've received tremendous signals from readers that they want to have a stronger grasp of what's happening in health and medicine—not listicle-style wellness content, but thoughtful exploration of the science and trends that can help them make informed decisions for themselves and their families," said Tim Huelskamp, co-founder and CEO of 1440. "Dina's world-class expertise positions her perfectly to fascinate and educate our readers, leading them into new subjects and further into the topics they see in the news. We couldn't be more excited to have her on board."

A veteran health and science journalist, Maron has held staff positions at National Geographic and Scientific American, and most recently at NASA where she served as Team Lead and Senior Communications Strategist for the Human Research Program, where she led communications strategy and explainer storytelling. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Newsweek, Science, TIME, and Bloomberg Businessweek, among others, and has earned national recognition from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

"I'm excited to be part of this innovative team and create health and medicine explainers that appeal to readers across the country," said Maron. "Curiosity has been a driving force throughout my career and 1440's commitment to sparking curiosity in its readers—and answering their questions—made me know this was the right place for me."

Maron resides in Washington, D.C and holds a bachelor's degree from Brandeis University and a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

About 1440

1440 is the knowledge platform for the insatiably curious, delivering fact-focused information curated by human editors to help curious people stay informed and inspired. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates the Daily Digest, a five-minute newsletter and briefing read by over 4.5 million subscribers, and Topics, a platform offering deeper explorations and insights across culture, science, business, history and health. Built on a mission to champion curiosity, clarity, and truth in an age of information overload, 1440 brings verified facts and meaningful context to readers without spin or agenda. For more information, please visit join1440.com .

