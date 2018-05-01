1440 Multiversity Launches 1440 Discovery Weekends

"As our community has grown, we have heard the call for a new type of experience that bridges the space between a spa, a vacation, and a retreat," says 1440 cofounder Joanie Kriens. "With 1440 Discovery Weekends, we invite anyone curious about how a weekend getaway can help you learn more about yourself, to come and participate in innovative, experiential learning sessions on everything from art and writing, yoga to meditation, and even gardening or hands-on cooking classes making creative, organic food in our new Teaching Kitchen."

1440 Discovery Weekends will kick off with a 3-night event Memorial Day Weekend 2018, the one-year anniversary of 1440's opening. While each weekend will differ, all will include signature elements including:

Intention setting and exploration

Mindfulness meditation practices

Forest bathing

Live music and/or thought-provoking talks with 1440 faculty and guests

Art and creative expression (painting, writing, cooking, etc.)

Embodied movement (yoga, qigong, tai chi)

10% discount for Healing Arts services

With ample time for creative exploration, guests have access to all of the amenities of 1440 and are invited to mix and match different elements to build a specially curated experience that works for them. 1440 Discovery Weekends are priced from $325 (2-nights) to $395 (3-nights) per person, plus accommodations. Like all 1440 experiences, rates include all meals in the seasonal, market fresh Kitchen Table, access to the Fitness Center, optional additional classes, and four miles of forest trails. Additionally, Discovery Weekend guests will receive 10% off spa services at the Healing Arts Center.

1440 Discovery Weekend programs will take place alongside 1440's roster of signature programs led by thought leaders in the fields of leadership, relationships, and self-empowerment. For the inaugural Discovery Weekend over Memorial Day, guests will have the option of attending iconic couples therapist Esther Perel's evening talk, The Future of Love.

A range of room types, from modern, Asian-inspired single-person pods, to premium suites complete with fireplaces and ground-level patios, are designed to meet a range of preferences and budgets. Healing Arts treatments, café and retail items, and certain ticketed events are an additional cost. For 1440 Discovery Weekend dates through Summer 2018, please visit https://1440.org/discovery-weekends/.

ABOUT 1440 MULTIVERSITY:

1440 Multiversity, a modern learning destination, offers weekend and 5-day programs from thought leaders who bring cutting-edge approaches that blend the latest in science with direct experience learning—enabling more effective navigation of the relationships we have—with ourselves, our bodies, the food we eat, the land and people around us, and more; leadership and corporate retreats and programs that foster team building, problem-solving, and improving results; and 1440 Discovery Weekends, weekend samplers introducing guests to the campus and its offerings. Since opening in May, 2017, 1440 has hosted over 600 programs and over 12,000 participants. The campus can sleep up to 377 guests at a time, with a program capacity of 750. Room pricing includes all meals and amenities and ranges from $140 – $340 per person, per night, plus program costs, which start at $80 a night.

More information about the campus experience and full range of program offerings are available at 1440.org

