14th Annual Bob Fryer Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists and the $2,500 Scholarship from The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is taking applications for its 14th annual $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship as well as the $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship awarded to aspiring journalists.

The awards are designed to encourage outstanding undergraduate journalism students in print, broadcasting and multimedia.

The scholarships will be awarded in May 2020 in Pittsburgh at the Annual Golden Quills Awards Dinner sponsored by the Press Club.

Candidates must be current sophomores or juniors enrolled in an accredited college or university. They must be able to demonstrate why they should receive the award. Their primary residence must be in one of the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania (see list below).

The scholarship money will be credited to the winner's account at their university or college. The winner also will receive a plaque in recognition of the award.

Deadline for applications is Feb. 10, 2020. The scholarship committee will review applications and award the scholarships. The winner will be notified by April 15.

An application can be downloaded from www.westernpapressclub.org or contact The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania at Engineers' Building, 317 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or 412-281-7778 or pressclubwpa@yahoo.com.

For further information contact scholarship committee chairman Rick Monti at rick.monti@gmail.com or 412-600-0606.

