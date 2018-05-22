14th Annual Connecticut Open House Day Set for Saturday, June 9

To view the complete list of participants, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.

This year, 32 new properties are taking part for the first time, including 11 businesses at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket and seven businesses in the town of Stratford, as well as Saybrook Point Inn, Marina and Spa in Old Saybrook, Leroy Anderson House in Woodbury and Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

Residents can look forward to:

Free admission at 85+ attractions, including museums and historical sites.

at 85+ attractions, including museums and historical sites. Free tours at 25+ properties, including some that are rarely open to the public.

at 25+ properties, including some that are rarely open to the public. Special offers and giveaways at 100+ businesses, including hotels and art galleries.

Other special activities throughout the state include farm and house tours, antique car, boat and train rides, scavenger hunts and crafts, hearth cooking demonstrations, kayak and paddleboard rentals, and food and beverage tastings.

"Open House Day is a perfect opportunity for residents to become tourists in their own backyard and experience what makes Connecticut such a prime New England destination," said Randy Fiveash, director, Connecticut Office of Tourism.

Connecticut's $14.7 billion tourism industry directly supports nearly 83,000 jobs — and over 121,000 jobs in total. Last year, many Open House Day participants reported receiving more visitors on Open House Day than a typical Saturday — sometimes two to four times as many.

"Last year, the response was overwhelming," said Howard Aspinwall, owner of Mellow Monkey in Stratford, which offered exclusive discounts and free giveaways on Open House Day. "The event turned out to be the second best revenue day for the store in 2017."

For Connecticut Open House Day updates, visit www.CTvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay; RSVP to the Facebook event; and, follow #CTOpenHouse.

About the Connecticut Office of Tourism

The Connecticut Office of Tourism, a division of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), is dedicated to enhancing the economic growth of Connecticut's tourism industry. Together with its many state and industry partners, the Office of Tourism works to bolster the state's reputation as a destination that offers a diverse mix of activities and attractions, all in close proximity to each other – from the exciting and relaxing to the historic and innovative to the culture and nature-focused. For more information about Connecticut tourism, or to plan your next trip to Connecticut, visit the www.CTvisit.com or join the social media community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/14th-annual-connecticut-open-house-day-set-for-saturday-june-9-300652794.html

SOURCE Connecticut Office of Tourism