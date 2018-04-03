14th Annual Info Security PG's 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that help set the bar higher in all areas of security and technology:

The Hillstone Server Breach Detection System (sBDS) adopts multiple threat detection platforms that include both traditional signature-based technology as well as large-scale threat intelligent data modeling and user behavioral analytics modeling, which provides an ideal solution to detect unknown or 0-day threat attacks, to protect high-value, critical servers and their sensitive data from being leaked or stolen.

Hillstone CloudView is a cloud-based security management and analytics platform, which empowers security administrators to take swift action with real-time centralized monitoring of multiple devices, traffic and threat analytics, real-time alarms, as well as comprehensive reporting and log retention. With 24/7 mobile and web access from anywhere on any device, it delivers optimal customer experience along with comprehensive security management and operational efficiencies.

Hillstone's Virtual Next-Generation Firewall, CloudEdge, is deployed as a virtual machine, and provides advanced security services for applications and users in any virtualized environment. Hillstone CloudEdge provides a complete VNF solution for NFV environments, supporting various cloud platforms, deployment automation, service orchestration and more.

"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player by Info Security Products Guide," says Lingling Zhang, Senior Vice Present from Hillstone Networks. "Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. This recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone delivers proven, high-performance network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, financial and educational institutions, service providers, and data centers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test. www.hillstonenet.com.

