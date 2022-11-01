14th Annual Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run Sells Out for the 5th Year

MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run presented by Rusnak BMW, is ready to set a new attendance record this year with over 4,500 registered runners.

The 5K and Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, November 5th, while runners for the Half Marathon will start the following day on Sunday, November 6th.

2022 Malibu Half Marathon First Place Female Winner Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run

Both the Half Marathon & 5K start and end at Zuma Beach. From the starting line, the Half Marathon course proceeds on the PCH and continues along the coast to Nicolas Canyon past the north Malibu mansions, home to many celebrities. The 5K Run/Walk, equally scenic, is a loop around Zuma Beach. The ½ Kids Run is a fast and fun kids only race on the sand ending under the official finish line.

"I strongly believe that running and walking are powerful tools that provide remarkable physical and mental health benefits. Additionally, it creates an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals. It's an incredibly supportive community," said race director Erica Segel.

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti, Councilmember Mikke Pierson and Karen Ferrer will be among the honorary guests who will attend and open the 5K and the half marathon ceremonies.

The event is expected to raise more than $55,000.00 for the event's chosen charities: The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, and Girls on the Run Los Angeles.

"Thanks to our attendees, including our VIP and Run for Charity runners, we are able to support these two amazing nonprofits, both of which empower young people to discover their voice and potential," Segel said. "Our commitment is towards the Malibu community first and supporting The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is one of our main priorities."

Rusnak BMW returns as the presenting sponsor for the fifth year. As one of the largest BMW dealerships in the country, Rusnak BMW has been serving the community at the Thousand Oaks Auto Mall for more than 35 years. Runners will have an opportunity to see the latest and most innovative BMW dream cars—and even win one of two BMW e-bikes valued at over $3,200.00.

Also returning sponsors are Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, Bright Event Rentals sponsoring the VIP/Charity Lounge and Qure Water. New to the Run Malibu family of premium sponsors are #1 skincare brand Neutrogena, Zen Running Club, UCLA Health and OakBerry Açai.

The Charity Lounge features dedicated lounge seating, gear check, deluxe restrooms, post-race treatments by Therabody and Elemental Wellness, refreshments and catering. The lounge will also offer complimentary hydration infusions from Nenergy Boost, a Malibu favorite.

"We look forward to welcoming locals and out of towners alike to experience the pristine beauty of the Malibu coastline and the outdoors. No matter how fast, or how slow, we will be cheering and celebrating every single one of our amazing athletes and their huge accomplishment. I hope you'll join us too," Segel said.

Contact:

Erica Segel

3107458231

[email protected]

SOURCE Annual Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run