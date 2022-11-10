14th Annual Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run Sets New Record

MALIBU, Calif. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Annual Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run presented by Rusnak BMW sells out for the fifth year in a row with over 4500 participants. For the first time in the history of the event, athletes have had the option to register as nonbinary, adding an important and necessary step towards greater gender inclusion in sports.

First Place Male Crossing The Malibu Half Marathon Finish Line Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Drone Shot

The 5K and Kids' Fun Run took place on Saturday, Nov. 5th, while runners for the half marathon raced the following morning on Sunday, Nov. 6th. The event took place at famed Zuma Beach, Malibu with runners and walkers tackling the course along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Brian Justie and Danae Dracht took the first-place podium for the half marathon with a finish time of 1:09:14. and of 1:21:00 respectively. Nicholas Howard won first place in the nonbinary half marathon division with a chip time of 1:41:52. Malibu local Tallula Murphree brought home first place with the 5K with a time of 0:19:38.

"One of our core values is providing a supportive and inclusive space for every athlete to participate and be celebrated for their authentic selves. When I was approached by Nike, who had been training a group of non-binary athletes in LA for their first half marathon at our event, it was clear what we needed to do!" Race Director – Erica Segel declared.

"We're excited to play a part in supporting the Queer, Trans, and gender expansive community to safely pursue sport," Erica affirmed.

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti and Council members Mikke Pierson and Karen Ferrer attended both as representatives of the local Malibu community and to open the event.

The event also set a new record for donations raising over $73,500.00 for its charity partners Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and Girls On The Run Los Angeles.

Kasey Earnest, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu declared: "We are beyond grateful for this partnership and their promotion of healthy bodies and minds. Proceeds raised from this community event go back into the community by directly supporting safe after-school facilities for youth and the delivery of no-cost mental health and wellness services to Malibu school children K-12th grade, their families and the community at large."

The Malibu Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk would not be possible without the support of the city and the county, including local law enforcement, a passionate and dedicated team of staff members and the hundreds of volunteers who helped.

"Our volunteers were amazing. We would also like to thank our generous sponsors: Rusnak BMW, Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School, Neutrogena, Bright Event Rentals, Zen Running Club and OakBerry who certainly elevated the participant's experience," Erica added.

Media Contact:

Erica Segel

3107458231

[email protected]

SOURCE Malibu Half Marathon, 5K & Kids Run