A Celebration of Flavor, Music, and Community Benefiting Chapman Partnership

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary journey into the world of taste, indulgence and fun. Honoring the cover of the Food & Wine July/August 2024 issue with the best of Miami's culinary scene, top VIP's, influencers and entrepreneurs, MIAMI Magazine 's yearly mouthwatering food festival, " To Live & Dine ," is back and ready to serve the most delicious South Florida night out.

14th Annual MIAMI Magazine “To Live & Dine” Event is Back!

Celebrating its 14th year, the event is taking place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 6pm – 9pm at Paradise Plaza in Miami Design District. An evening where guests will enjoy sampling gastronomic delights from Miami's top restaurants and food & beverage concepts including, ABA, Amalia, Bellita Pasta, Boulud Sud Miami, Casadonna Miami, CookinGenie, Delilah, Dirty French, Elastika, Kissaki, Kojin 2.0, La Natural, Sereia, Sushi Sake, Truluck's, Uchi, Vitolo, and more, attendees will also experience refreshing cocktails from Yave Tequila and Una Vodka, desserts from Chip City Cookies, and be treated to Romeo and Julieta Cigars.

To purchase tickets for a night filled with music, giveaways and a chance to socialize with hospitality elite, industry insiders, foodies, and restaurateurs, please visit, https://modernluxuryevents.com/miamitolivedine2024 . A portion of the night's proceeds will support Chapman Partnership , an organization that provides comprehensive programs and services that empower residents with dignity and respect to overcome homelessness and achieve and maintain long-term self-sufficiency.

Please note, tickets are non-refundable. This is a 21+ event. Please consider using Brightline, Uber or Lyft.

About MIAMI Magazine:

Miami Magazine is the definitive guide to living the most glamorous life, speaking to Miami's top tastemakers, power players, celebrities and international visitors. As part of the award-winning Modern Luxury Media network, Miami Magazine delivers cutting-edge fashion spreads, international travel features, revealing celebrity profiles, and the latest local know-how, ensuring our content consistently engages the city's most cultured audience. For more information, please visit, https://mlmiamimag.com

About Chapman Partnership:

Chapman Partnership was founded in 1995 and operates the largest Homeless Assistance Centers with 800 beds located in Miami and Homestead. The nonprofit provides a comprehensive and innovative "village" of support for homeless men, women, and children. The support includes housing, meals, health and psychiatric care, job training, job placement, and assistance with securing stable housing. At Chapman, aided by generous donors and sponsors, we empower the homeless, providing the tools and hope necessary to build a positive, independent future. An award-winning organization, Chapman is designated as a top ranked four-star charity from nationally recognized nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. Chapman Partnership is a private sector partner of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. Learn more at www.chapmanpartnership.org .

Contact Information:

Laura Neroulias

LORA PR

Founder

[email protected]

Athena Soukup

MIAMI Magazine

Sr. Director of Marketing

[email protected]

