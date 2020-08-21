14th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards Announced

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th Annual National Indie Excellence® Awards (NIEA) recognize the Winners and Finalists from this year's robust competition of entries originating from all across the United States of America.

A leader and veteran of publishing award contests, The National Indie Excellence® Awards are open to recent English language books in print from self and independent publishers. Judging is now completed for the 14th year of this competition and the results commend a wide range of truly exceptional titles.

The National Indie Excellence® Awards celebrate independent publishing as a strong and vital sector of our industry. Recognizing excellence in all aspects of the final presentation, NIEA champions self-publishers and the independent presses who produce the highest quality books across a spectrum of metrics. Established in 2005, NIEA's entrants are meticulously judged by experts from various facets of the book industry profession including publishers, writers, editors, and designers.

Winners and Finalists are determined on the basis of superior written matter coupled with excellent presentation in every facet of the final published product. Jurors value the synergy of both content and form as they review entries spanning multiple genres. Sponsorship awards and monetary prize awards are selected from the overall group of Winners and Finalists.

"This year's entries continue an upward trend in high-quality publishing, even among first time or newer authors. The competition is intense. Indie Excellence® proudly celebrates the talent, dedication and love they put into the book product."

–Doug Fogelson, President National Indie Excellence® Awards

To view all the Winners and Finalists please visit: www.indieexcellence.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The National Indie Excellence® Awards

Related Links

https://www.indieexcellence.com

