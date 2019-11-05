$15,000 and 100 Pairs of Shoes Given to the Homeless by Local Business, Chime Solutions

JONESBORO, Ga., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to giving back to its community, Chime Solutions held it's third annual 5K race to support homelessness in the area. The domestic-based customer-contact service provider partnered with The House of Dawn, Inc and Kicks 4 The City to donate all race proceeds.

The House of Dawn (HOD) is a 501 c (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a stable and loving home for teenage young adult mothers and their children under adult supervision. For more than ten years, it has provided young ladies with educational opportunities and the life training skills that they need to become independent, self-supporting women. HOD provides a safe and home-like environment for teenage mothers and their children who were previously homeless or in foster care as well as transitional living for the young families up to age 23.

The official race route started and finished in Lee Street Park. Attendees were supported by volunteer cheerleaders, a live DJ and local vendors. All participants received a race backpack filled with items from event sponsors and a complimentary event T-shirt. Local policemen and first responders were on site to assist race participants along the route.

"We started this race in hopes of giving back to the community where Chime Solutions does business," explained Chief of Staff, Lauren Wilson. "We are excited to be able to exceed our fundraising goal again this year and to partner with an organization that supports our homelessness cause."

More than 100 pairs of gently-worn shoes were also collected to donate to Kicks 4 the City, a charitable program committed to providing shoes for homeless communities within select cities across the U.S. and worldwide.

"Partnering with Chime was a great way to kick off this year's shoe drive," said Atlanta team lead, Tony Mitchell. "Our goal is to collect more than 3,000 pairs of shoes and we are well on our way. Shoes can continue to be donated to Chime until November 21st."

Atlanta West Kia was Chime Solutions largest sponsor this year. Additional sponsors included SCR Consulting, LLC, Kaiser Permanente, The Gathering Spot,, The Wilson Family, The Szlam Family, The Joint Chiropractic, Maximum One Reality, Level ELEven, The Mel Goodwin Insurance Agency, and DentaQuest.

For more information or to join the philanthropy efforts of Chime Solutions, visit www.chimesolutions.com

About Chime Solutions:

Chime Solutions, a privately owned, certified minority and woman owned business provides U.S.-based customer contact services for its clients in a wide range of industries, including financial services, insurance, health care and telecommunications. Chime Solutions specializes in providing clients flexible, high quality business process outsourcing solutions with an emphasis on inbound customer care. Chime Solutions delivers both steady state and seasonal customer care support that offers reliable, secure and personalized conversations with its client's customers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia Chime is a different kind of outsourcing contact center partner; one who offers an integrated strategic partnership approach to its clients by offering both a low-cost service delivery model combined with its high value differentiated solutions.

MiKyle Crockett

Mikyle.crockett@chimesolutions.com

(904) 673-2751

SOURCE Chime Solutions

Related Links

http://www.chimesolutions.com

