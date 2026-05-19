15,000 Pounds of Guacamole: Tancítaro, Michoacán Reclaims "Avocado Capital" Title with New Guinness World Record

The record-setting achievement underscores the industry's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality supply at scale as U.S. demand reaches historic highs.

What to know:

Certified by Guinness World Records, the 6.8-metric-ton (14,991-pound) bowl of guacamole shattered the previous 2022 benchmark of 4.972 metric tons.

It took a highly coordinated team of more than 1,000 local growers, producers and volunteers just 2 1/2 hours to prepare the massive dish.

The feat serves as a high-profile spotlight for the region, proving Michoacán's unmatched capacity, speed and logistical excellence in the global produce supply chain.

TANCÍTARO, Michoacán, Mexico, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican avocado industry demonstrated its unmatched scale and operational efficiency by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest bowl of guacamole ever produced. Weighing in at a massive 6.8 metric tons (or 14,991 pounds), the record was achieved through a true community effort in just 2 ½ hours, bringing together more than 1,000 local growers and community members in Tancítaro, Michoacán, during the 13th annual Avocado Festival.

The record-setting achievement underscores the industry’s ability to deliver consistent, high-quality supply at scale as U.S. demand reaches historic highs.

While symbolic, the achievement reflects the same coordination, speed and quality control that power the industry's cross-border supply chain — delivering fresh avocados from the orchard to U.S. shelves in as little as two to five days.

The milestone comes amid a record-setting season, with Mexican avocado imports to the United States projected to surpass 2.5 billion pounds, reinforcing Mexico's position as the only place of origin capable of supplying the U.S. market year-round at scale.

Scale, Speed and Supply Chain Excellence

While the record is historic, its true significance lies in what it proves about Michoacán: that this region remains the undisputed heartbeat of global avocado production and export.

Reclaiming the Crown: The title returned to Tancítaro after a two-year stint in Peribán, which set the previous benchmark of 4.972 metric tons in 2022.

The title returned to Tancítaro after a two-year stint in Peribán, which set the previous benchmark of 4.972 metric tons in 2022. An Economic Powerhouse: More than just a festival highlight, the avocado industry is the financial lifeblood of Michoacán, fueling international trade and regional development.

More than just a festival highlight, the avocado industry is the financial lifeblood of Michoacán, fueling international trade and regional development. Supply Chain Excellence: Preparing nearly 15,000 pounds of guacamole made with export quality avocados in record time was a demonstration of the world-class logistics and quality control that allow the region to export on a global scale.

Inside the 13th Annual Avocado Festival

The record-breaking weigh-in was the undisputed focus of the Tancítaro Avocado Festival on April 10. Far more than a standard trade show, the four-day festival transformed the municipality into a vibrant celebration of its signature export, giving thousands of visitors and industry leaders guacamole to enjoy with their families and a front-row seat to:

The Future of Farming : Showcases featuring the latest breakthroughs in sustainable and efficient avocado production.

: Showcases featuring the latest breakthroughs in sustainable and efficient avocado production. The "Green Engine" : A closer look at how avocados act as the financial lifeblood for Michoacán, driving both GDP and regional tourism.

: A closer look at how avocados act as the financial lifeblood for Michoacán, driving both GDP and regional tourism. Deep-Rooted Traditions: A lively celebration of the local culture, honoring the generations of Tancítaro families who cultivate the produce the world loves.

"This moment belongs to the thousands of Michoacán families whose livelihoods are rooted on avocado farms," shared Raul E. Martínez Pulido, President of APEAM. "This achievement reflects the collective strength of our industry — from the growers to the teams who ensure quality and efficiency across the supply chain. It represents the unity, discipline and hard work that define how we operate every day, and the dedication we collectively bring to reaching new heights, including reclaiming the new Guinness World Record and a historic season of more than 2.5 billion pounds of Mexican avocados reaching the U.S. market."

For more information on the avocado industry, please visit avocadoinstitute.org.

About the Avocado Institute of Mexico

The Avocado Institute was created by the parent organizations of Avocados From Mexico, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) and the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) and is the one-stop digital resource that provides a deep dive into all facets of the Mexican avocado industry.

CONTACT:

Ana Ambrosi

[email protected]

SOURCE Avocado Institute of Mexico