15,000 Rugged Servers by Crystal Group Now Support the U.S. Navy

Crystal Group designs and manufactures custom compute systems fortified to withstand shock, vibration and temperature extremes, as well as sea spray and salt fog characteristic to wet and humid deployment environments of the Navy. By leveraging commercial-off-the-shelf innovation and through unmatched internal production capabilities, the company delivers quality solutions fast–enabling defense customers to stay ahead of adversaries.

"We have been successful at meeting the demands of the Navy by fully anticipating the factors that can impact mission-critical technology," said Jim Shaw, executive vice president of engineering at Crystal Group. "This is a significant milestone, as it demonstrates our capability to engineer resilient and consistently reliable solutions that our warfighters need and deserve."

Crystal Group's systems meet the quality, security and durability requirements of the military. As compute and cyber requirements grow, the company focuses on balancing needs with cost and effectiveness. Crystal Group engineers build low-SWaP solutions that enclose extreme processing power in flexible and modular architectures to help customers tackle complex challenges of today and tomorrow.

Crystal Group delivered its first rugged server to the U.S. Navy in 2008 and has since become a trusted partner to the Department of Defense as well as leading government contractors such as Lockheed Martin, DRS, General Dynamics, and Progeny Systems among others. The company supplied over 150 variants of high-performance servers under a wide range of Navy contracts and programs such as the Aviation Data Management and Control System (ADMACS), Automated Digital Network System (ADNS), Integrated Shipboard Network System (ISNS), Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES), Acoustic Rapid Commercial off-the-shelf Insertion (A-RCI), and many more.

About Crystal Group, Inc.

Crystal Group, Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards, including MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, and MIL-S-901; are backed by an industry-leading, 5-plus-year warranty with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to ISO 9001:2015/AS9100D quality management standards.

