$15,000 Tax Credit Could Cover Entire Down Payment For Homes in 40 of the 50 Largest U.S Metros

Zillow research found that with a 3.5% down payment1 on a 30-year mortgage with a 3% interest rate, about 9.3 million renter households in the U.S. (27.4%) would spend less than a third of their income on the monthly payment for the median home sold in their metro in 20202. An advanceable tax credit would remove for them what two thirds of renters cite as the single biggest barrier to homeownership -- saving for a down payment . Other hurdles include qualifying for a mortgage and job security.

A tax credit could be even more beneficial to renters in relatively more affordable metros, like Pittsburgh (40.5% could afford a median mortgage), Cincinnati (39.7%), Cleveland (39.0%), and St. Louis (38.5%). Costly California metros like Los Angeles (10.1%) and San Jose (12.1%) have some of the smallest share of renters that could afford a mortgage, but the program would still significantly impact thousands in those regions.

"Legislation that reduces barriers to homeownership could allow millions of renter households to finally enjoy the stability and wealth-building owning a home can provide," said Zillow economic analyst Alexandra Lee.

Lawmakers have floated ideas surrounding the introduction of legislation that would create a refundable, advanceable tax credit of up to $15,000 for first time homebuyers, similar to first-time homebuyer credits approved by Congress during the Great Recession. Unlike those credits, the recently proposed advanceable tax credit could be used at the time of purchase, which could jumpstart potential homebuyers lacking down payment savings.

Nationally, renter households are estimated to save 2.4% of their income each year . At that rate it would take a typical renter about 14 years to save $15,000. Considering the low rates at which renters are able to save , a $15,000 advanceable credit could push them years ahead toward home buying, potentially covering the entire down payment. In 2020, a 3.5% down payment on a typical home sold was less than $15,000 in 40 out of the largest 50 U.S. metros. In 30 out of the largest 50 metros, even a 5% down payment on the typical U.S. home would be completely covered by a $15,000 tax credit.

However, such a tax credit could also have some unintended consequences. Down payment assistance does not completely help those who face additional hurdles to enter homeownership. Therefore, even though a tax credit for first-time homebuyers would likely stimulate minority homeownership, it could still disproportionately benefit white and Asian Americans who are better positioned to buy because of better access to credit and higher incomes. Also, recipients could only benefit from the credit if enough homes at affordable price tiers are available on the market. Competition for homes remains fierce with homes selling at a historically fast pace . This strong demand, coupled with tight inventory, is contributing to rapidly rising prices, which could also inadvertently affect the utility of the tax credit for those who need it the most.

Across the largest 50 U.S. metros, white renter households make up a significantly larger share of those that could afford the monthly mortgage payment. Asian households also fare relatively well -- in almost all metros (48 of 50 largest) they make up a slightly larger share of potential buyers. Conversely, Black (49 of 50 metros) and Hispanic (42 of 50 metros) renter households make up a disproportionately smaller share of potential buyers.

"Policies targeting the systemic inequities in our financial system — including reforming the credit reporting system — could help disadvantaged households get their foot in the door and close the racial homeownership gap," said Lee.

Methodology

Renters household income data was sourced from 2019 1-Year American Community Survey microdata, accessed via IPUMS. Zillow calculated the monthly payment on the median home sale price across 2020, assuming a 3.5% down payment, a mortgage rate of 3%, a mortgage insurance premium of 0.7%, and including metro-level estimates of insurance and property tax rates.

Proportions of renters and potential buyers by race are compared in a two-proportion z-test. Only statistically significant differences at the 5% level are reported in the discussion of metros with disproportionate potential buyers by race.

Proposed $15,000 Down Payment Assistance Tax Credit Impact on Renter Households *

Metropolitan

Area

(Table ordered

by market size) 3.5% Down

Payment on

Typical Home Total Monthly

Mortgage

Payment On

Typical Home ** Share of

renters that

could afford

a monthly

mortgage

payment Median

Annual

Income of

Renter

Households New York, NY $15,400 $2,612 22.4% $57,300 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $24,850 $3,671 10.1% $58,000 Chicago, IL $8,820 $1,621 33.0% $46,000 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $10,080 $1,890 26.5% $50,000 Philadelphia, PA $8,855 $1,549 31.3% $42,836 Houston, TX $8,995 $1,715 27.4% $45,331 Washington, DC $15,225 $2,351 31.9% $70,000 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $10,850 $1,854 25.0% $45,071 Atlanta, GA $9,205 $1,487 37.6% $48,000 Boston, MA $17,500 $2,831 18.1% $59,000 San Francisco, CA $30,625 $4,522 16.3% $85,000 Detroit, MI $6,825 $1,210 36.9% $37,400 Riverside, CA $14,245 $2,238 20.9% $50,000 Phoenix, AZ $10,973 $1,648 30.9% $49,618 Seattle, WA $18,725 $2,892 20.3% $65,000 Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $10,500 $1,761 27.1% $46,200 San Diego, CA $21,910 $3,268 12.8% $60,891 St. Louis, MO $6,755 $1,176 38.5% $38,000 Tampa, FL $8,698 $1,486 31.4% $42,770 Baltimore, MD $10,325 $1,645 33.7% $48,446 Denver, CO $15,750 $2,376 20.7% $58,000 Pittsburgh, PA $6,230 $1,104 40.5% $38,466 Portland, OR $14,963 $2,355 19.4% $54,000 Charlotte, NC $9,345 $1,477 35.6% $46,000 Sacramento, CA $15,768 $2,428 17.3% $51,000 San Antonio, TX $8,642 $1,587 27.3% $42,803 Orlando, FL $9,520 $1,585 30.3% $45,710 Cincinnati, OH $6,650 $1,153 39.7% $39,349 Cleveland, OH $5,425 $1,001 39.0% $34,811 Kansas City, MO $8,488 $1,471 31.4% $43,200 Las Vegas, NV $10,675 $1,619 30.6% $46,000 Columbus, OH $7,525 $1,356 35.5% $44,400 Indianapolis, IN $7,403 $1,212 36.6% $40,000 San Jose, CA $39,900 $5,827 12.1% $97,821 Austin, TX $12,250 $2,186 23.1% $55,000 Virginia Beach, VA $9,013 $1,428 38.9% $46,865 Nashville, TN $10,773 $1,680 26.7% $47,163 Providence, RI $10,990 $1,875 22.1% $38,965 Milwaukee, WI $7,175 $1,288 35.1% $40,000 Jacksonville, FL $8,855 $1,468 32.0% $42,800 Memphis, TN $6,592 $1,142 37.4% $36,203 Oklahoma City, OK $6,633 $1,165 37.3% $38,000 Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $7,000 $1,143 35.5% $35,876 Hartford, CT $8,575 $1,590 29.4% $41,000 Richmond, VA $9,450 $1,462 30.7% $42,000 New Orleans, LA $7,665 $1,281 34.2% $37,000 Buffalo, NY $6,125 $1,183 32.1% $33,959 Raleigh, NC $10,535 $1,656 27.9% $44,600 Birmingham, AL $7,175 $1,103 35.0% $34,705 Salt Lake City, UT $12,950 $1,936 24.5% $50,001

* Data in chart assumes a 3.5% down payment

**Includes insurance and property tax.

1 the minimum required for an FHA-insured mortgage

2 Assuming no more than 30% of their income is spent on housing

