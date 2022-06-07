15.09% CAGR in Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market In Western Europe |Dyson Ltd. and Koninklijke Philips NV Emerge as Top Players Among others | Technavio

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market In Western Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 15% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 548.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.92 Regional analysis Germany, UK, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 37% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dyson Ltd., ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd., iRobot Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get this report sample copy right here to unlock scope and parent market analysis

Vendor Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, the market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Players Mentioned with their Offerings

Dyson Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of vacuum cleaner such as 360 Eye robot vacuum and others.

The company offers a wide range of vacuum cleaner such as 360 Eye robot vacuum and others.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.: The company offers robot cleaners for floor washing, vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, and etc.

The company offers robot cleaners for floor washing, vacuum cleaner, carpet cleaner, and etc.

iRobot Corp .: The company offers a robot vacuum called Roomba that is available in s Series, I Series, 900 Series, and e Series.

.: The company offers a robot vacuum called Roomba that is available in s Series, I Series, 900 Series, and e Series.

Koninklijke Philips NV : Philips EasyStar is a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans floors. It can easily reach under low furniture with its slim design and structure.

: Philips EasyStar is a robot vacuum cleaner that cleans floors. It can easily reach under low furniture with its slim design and structure.

LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers robotic vacuum cleaner such as LG Hom-Bot which is a robotic vacuum cleaner with wi-fi capabilities.

Some other companies classified as dominant players covered in this report are:

Neato Robotics Inc.



Panasonic Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Sharp Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The improved functionality and performance with no manual work involved has been influential in driving the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth positively in recent years. Manufacturers are focusing on developing and deploying highly sophisticated, advanced, and automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners. Unlike traditional vacuum cleaners, automated residential robotic vacuum cleaners feature the latest technologies such as high turbo power, self-path recognition, Wi-Fi-enabled system, and room mapping. Furthermore, the emergence and surge in popularity of smart homes will provide a huge platform for battery-operated vacuum cleaner robots and optimization of energy consumption in modern houses.

Market Challenge: The periodic replacement cost associated with batteries is likely to count as one of the key market hindrances. The usage of latest and most advanced technologies in these robots makes them more costlier as compared to conventional robots. These robots are equipped with electronic components and features such as self-navigation and mapping the path with Wi-Fi and mobile applications, which further, contribute to the additional cost of these types of equipment. Furthermore, these smart robots demand high-power and lightweight batteries for functioning efficiently. The need for frequent charging of robots increases the operation cycle time in cleaning and mopping and reduces throughput, in turn, challenging the overall market growth.

Want to know more about the other influential factors impacting market growth, Read our Sample Report

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe report is segmented by Product (Vacuum cleaner robots and Vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and Geography (Germany, UK, The Netherlands, France, and Rest of Western Europe).

The vaccum cleaner robots product segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the technological innovations, availability of new advanced products such as infrared sensors, and longer battery life have gradually increased product efficiency and functionalities.

emerged as the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the technological innovations, availability of new advanced products such as infrared sensors, and longer battery life have gradually increased product efficiency and functionalities. Germany will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Real estate development with a smart housing society coupled with growing population is likely to accelerate the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in Germany. The report predicts the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market share growth in Germany to be faster than the growth of the market in UK, the Netherlands , France , and rest of Western Europe.

Explore our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and country-wise opportunities

Related Reports:

Cleaning Robot Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vacuum cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vacuum and mop cleaner robots - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dyson Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio