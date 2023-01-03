$15.2 Billion Worldwide Small Cell Networks Industry to 2027 - Featuring Airspan Networks, Baicells Technologies, Cisco Systems and Mavenir Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Cell Networks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small cell networks market reached a value of US$ 4.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.27 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.81% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A small cell is a cost-effective radio access point with a low radio frequency (RF) power output, footprint, and range that can be installed indoors and outdoors and in licensed, shared, and unlicensed spectrum. It delivers high-quality and secure cellular coverages, enhances macro networks, adds targeted capacities, and supports new services and user experiences.

In addition, it offloads cellular traffic, improves network efficiency, and consumes low power as compared to base stations (BSs). It relies on the maximum available frequency spectrum by reusing the same frequencies across a geographical area. At present, there is a rise in the demand for small cell networks for enhanced teleconferencing, online education, and telemedicine applications.



The growing demand for small cell networks to offer direct connectivity among different devices represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) devices across the globe.

This, along with the increasing traction of 5G network for higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, and massive network capacity, is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for small cell networks to increase bandwidth, in confluence with the growing number of connected devices worldwide, is positively influencing the market.

Besides this, the rising employment of small cell networks in stadiums, shopping malls, college campuses, and residential buildings for better cellular connectivity is offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users and investors. Furthermore, key market players are focusing on strategic partnerships and product developments to introduce new product variants. These players are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is projected to increase their overall profitability.

